'Disturbia' Cast Includes Young Shia LaBeouf In Lead Role Along With Sarah Roemer

Disturbia is a 2007 mystery film that is much-loved by the audience for its captivating plotline. The story revolves around a teen who is convinced that his neighbour is a serial killer, which he discovers while being at home for hours. The film has been directed by DJ Caruso and the story has been written by Christopher Landon. Here is a look at the cast of Disturbia which carries a good script with grace.

Disturbia cast and details

1. Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf is seen playing the lead character of Kale in Disturbia. He is an actor from California, who has been seen in a wide range of critically acclaimed films. The actor is a pivotal part of films like Fury and Transformers. His latest film, The Tax Collector, is being highly appreciated for its plot and his performance.

2. Sarah Roemer

Sarah Roemer plays the role of Ashley in the mystery-drama. She is a recognised actor who has also been a successful model since the age of 15. She is known for her work in films like Fired Up! and Manhattan Undying, amongst others.

3. Carrie-Anne Moss

Carrie-Anne Moss is seen in the shoes of Julie in Disturbia. She is a renowned artist who is originally from Canada. She is much-loved in films like The Matrix, Momenti, and Fido, amongst others. She has also won a number of awards for her various portrayals.

4. David Morse

David Morse plays the role of Mr Turner in the film Disturbia. He is an established actor who is mostly seen playing supporting characters in various films. He is known for his work in films The Green Mile, Contact, The Hurt Locker, and others.

5. Aaron Yoo

Aaron Yoo plays the important role of Ronnie in this film. He is an actor from New Jersey, who is known for his work in various comedy and action films. He has been a part of films like 21 and Friday the 13th.

6. Jose Pablo Cantillo

Jose Pablo Cantillo is seen as officer Gutierrez in the film. He is an artist from Wisconsin who has been seen in films like Crank and Elysium. He will also be seen playing an important role in the upcoming film, Cherry.

7. Matt Craven

Matt Craven plays the role of Daniel Brecht in the mystery film Disturbia. He has played a wide range of critically-acclaimed characters in his acting career. He is remembered for his work in the film A Few Good Men, Crimson Tide, and others.

8. Viola Davis

Viola Davis is seen playing the role of detective Parker in the 2007 film. She is an actor from South Carolina who has been seen in various supporting roles. Her role in films like The Help and Fences has been highly appreciated by the audience.

9. Kevin Quinn

Kevin Quinn plays the role of Mr Carlson in Disturbia. He has been in seen in a few supporting yet pivotal roles in various films and TV programmes. He has worked in films like Eagle Eye and The Salton Sea, amongst others.

10. Elyse Mirto

Elyse Mirto plays Mrs Carlson in the film Disturbia. She is a senior actor who is respected for her versatility and experience. She has been seen in a number of films including The Last Ship and Scandal, amongst others.

