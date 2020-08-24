'Your Honor' Cast Shares Many Jokes On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show recently hosted the Your Honor cast in the Sunday episode. Actors Jimmy Sheirgill, Mita Vashisht and Varun Badola were seen in conversation with Kapil Sharma where they talked about Your Honor web series and other fun incidents related to the show. The channel also uploaded a promo video of the same on Instagram. Take a look:

Your Honour cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Your Honour cast, featuring Jimmy Sheirgill, Mita Vashisht and Varun Badola, was recently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the video uploaded by the channel on Instagram, fans can see Kapil and the Your Honour cast cracking many jokes. First, viewers see Mita Vashisht explaining to Kapil how her mother religiously watches The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil then gives a shoutout to Mita's mother.

Next, fans see Varun Badola mentioning how he never had a heartbreak. Varun also adds another interesting thing about his life, he mentions that he was a record-breaker in other things as he had failed twice in almost all subjects, Archana and the audiences laugh on this. Varun Badola also talks a bit about his family and his spouse, Rajeshwari Sachdev, as well.

In the last bit, fans see Kapil ask Jimmy Sheirgill, who did he idolised when he had first come to Mumbai. This is when Jimmy mentions that he had come to Mumbai when veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty had asked him to come.

Then the camera pans to Archana Puran Singh, who asks Jimmy about his alternative career choice had he not been an actor. To which Jimmy says he always wanted to be one. Many more questions as such are seen asked in the promo video. It also gives a nice synopsis of what took place on the Sunday show.

Many fans have left several comments on the post. Most fans mentioned that they enjoyed watching the show and also added that they really enjoy watching Your Honour as well. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Sony Entertainment's Instagram

Your Honor

Your Honor is a new show on Sony which features the story of a man who gets involved in a hit and run accident. An interesting twist is that the boy's father is a reputed judge. Fans can then see the drama roll out as the trial beings. Your Honour cast includes Jimmy Sheirgill, Varun Badola, Parul Gulati, Mita Vasisht and Mahabir Bhullar.

Promo Pic Credit: Sony Entertainment's Instagram

