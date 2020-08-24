'The Batman' Cast: A Look At Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz And Other Characters In Film

Directed by Tim Burton, Batman released in 1989. Ever since then, the film franchise has had several installments, with each one of them doing wonders at the box office. In 1995, Batman Forever released. Reportedly, Batman Forever grossed over $336 million worldwide and became the sixth-highest-grossing film worldwide in that year. Check out the box office collections of the previous films and the Batman 2021 cast.

Most popular Batman movie

The initial installments of the series like Batman 1943, Batman and Robin 1949, Batman churned decent numbers at the box office. The film Batman Returns was unspooled in 1992. However, the movie reportedly amassed total grossing of $282.8 million. This means the 1989 film was a major success compared to the previous movies.

After this, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), Batman Forever (1995), Batman & Robin (1997), Batman Begins (2005) received a massive response at the box office. Amongst all, Batman Forever was reportedly the highest-grossing film. And now, the much-awaited trailer of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, was released at the virtual DC FanDome convention on August 22, 2020. The 2 minutes 44 seconds trailer received a humongous response from the audience. Here's a look at The Batman's cast.

The Batman 2021 cast

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman

Robert Pattinson plays the role of Bruce Wayne/ Batman, a billionaire who dedicates himself to protecting Gotham City from its criminal underworld. Robert is known for his movies like Twilight, Remember Me, Maps to the Stars among others.

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman

Zoë has previously voiced the character in The Lego Batman Movie, 2017. She is known for her work in movies like Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Divergent Series: Allegiant, It's Kind of a Funny Story, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald among others.

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon

Jeffrey Wright, known for his films like All Day and a Night among others and his film series, The Hunger Games, plays the role of the Gotham City police department commissioner in the film.

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Lord of the Rings star Andy will be seen playing the role of Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman cast. His notable work is in films like The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, War for the Planet of the Apes among others.

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' cast (Supporting):

Colin Farrell as Oswald Oz

Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel

Paul Dano as Edward Nashton

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson

Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál

