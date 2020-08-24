'The Batman' 2021 Cast: Robert Pattinson, Andy Serki And Other Actors Of Superhero Film

The Batman is an upcoming superhero film based on the character of DC comics with the same name. The movie is produced by DC Films and distributed by Warner Bros. The Batman is a recreation of the Batman film franchise. Helmed by Matt Reeves, The Batman has an ensemble cast of actors. Take a look at The Batman 2021 cast.

The Batman 2021 cast

Robert Pattinson as Batman

Robert Pattinson will play the lead roles of Batman. The billionaire boy is with a dark origin story and secret nighttime, crime-busting hobby. Robert Pattinson gained major recognition as Edward Cullen in the Twilight trilogy. The actor has also been a part of a Harry Potter installment. He played the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He is known for movies like The King, The Lighthouse and Good Times among others.

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz has been chosen for the role of Catwoman in the new Batman cast. The actor first gained recognition for her role as Angel Salvadore in the movie X-Men: Fury Road. Zoe Kravitz has developed a firm foothold in the industry with movies like The Lego Batman Movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find them and its sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. She previously voiced the character of Catwoman in The Lego Batman.

Andy Serki as Alfred

Andy Serki will be playing the role of Alfred who would be Batman’s butler and mentor. The actor became a household name with his role as Gollum in the movie adaptation of Lord of the Rings. Andy has collaborated with The Batman director Matt Reeves for the movie Planet of the Apes remake. He worked with Peter Jackson again as the titular character in the 2005 remake of King Kong. Andy Serkis also played the role of enigmatic Snoke in the Star Wars franchise. Serki appeared as Ulyesses Klaus in Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Black Panther (2018).

Also Read| Matt Reeves' Shares First Look Of Robert Pattinson Starrer 'The Batman' Logo

Paul Diano as Riddler

Paul Dano has been cast as classic antagonist The Riddler/Edward Nashton in The Batman 2021 cast. The actor has worked alongside Lily James, James Norton and Jessie Buckley in the BBC's War & Peace. In 2008, he was nominated for a Bafta for his role in the period drama, There Will be Blood, with Daniel Day-Lewis.

Other actors of The Batman cast

Colin Farell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot /Penguin

Also Read| Ben Affleck to return as Batman in 'The Flash' starring Ezra Miller

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Also Read| 'Dark Knight Rises' ending explained: What is the fate of Batman, John Blake, and Gotham?

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

Also Read| First trailer of 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson unveiled at DC FanDome event

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.