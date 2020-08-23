'Baahubali' Shooting Location, Cast And Plot Quiz For Die-hard Fans Of The Epic Franchise

Baahubali was an epic action film from 2015. It was the most expensive film that the time of its making. Since its release, the film has gained critical acclaim and has been loved by moviegoers across the globe. The film has received several awards from the South Indian film industry and National Awards as well. T

he first film's success also led to the production of a second film titled Baahubali: The Conclusion. The franchise is considered to be a pearl in the Indian film industry considering its storyline, budget, VFX and its global reach. So if you are a fan of the Baahubali franchise, take this quiz and test your knowledge about this epic drama film.

Baahubali plot, shooting, and cast trivia quiz

1. Who makes a cameo appearance in the film Baahubali as a liquor merchant?

Kamal Haasan

Rajnikanth

S.S. Rajamouli

Prabhudeva

2. Baahubali: The Beginning established a Guinness Book World Record for?

Biggest crew

Most expensive set

Longest shooting duration

Largest poster for a movie

3. What language did the fierce warriors of Kalakeya speak in the film?

Kalakeya

Kilikili

Sivudu

Karky

4. How many days did it take to construct the massive sets for the film?

400 days

100 days

200 days

250 days

5. Who was first offered the role of Sivgami before Ramya Krishnan for the film?

Sridevi

Keerthy Suresh

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Shruti Haasan

6. Where was Baahubali: The Beginning mostly shot?

RK Studios

Dharma Productions

Eros International

Ramoji Film City

7. What does the name 'Baahubali' mean?

One with weapons

One with a strong army

One with strong arms

Strongest of all

8. In which century is Baahubali storyline set in?

12th century

10th century

9th century

8th century

9. Director S.S. Rajamouli was inspired by which mythological story for Baahubali's storyline and screenplay?

Ramayan

Mahabharata

Clash of the Titans

Pandora's Box

10. How long did it take to write Baahubali: The Beginning's final draft?

11 months

2 months

1 year

3 months

Answers

S.S. Rajamouli

Largest poster for a movie

Kilikili

200 days

Sridevi

Ramoji Film City

One with strong arms

9th century

Mahabharata

3 months

