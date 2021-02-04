Dita Von Teese Breaks Her Silence On Abuse Allegations Against Ex-husband Marilyn Manson

Dita Von Teese has spoken out about the accusations of abuse against her ex-husband and musician Marilyn Manson by numerous women, including Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood. The burlesque dancer and designer has said that the abuse claims leveraged against Marilyn Manson "do not match" her experience with the rocker, who she was briefly married to between 2005 and 2006. In a statement posted on her Instagram on Feb 3, Von Teese said that she did not experience abuse from Manson, but added that "abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship." Take a look at her statement here.

Dita Von Teese speaks about Marilyn Manson abuse allegations

On Monday, February 1, actress Evan Rachel Wood took to her Instagram account and publicly alleged that Manson had "horrifically abused" her throughout their relationship, which ended in 2007. Four other women have also come forward with similar accounts of abuse from Manson. Wood also shared similar stories from photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, an artist who identified herself only as Gabriella, as well as student Ashley Morgan. On Tuesday, artist and activist Love Bailey shared her own experience with Manson, claiming that he "put a big Glock to [her] forehead" during a photoshoot in 2011. Manson whose real name is Brian Warner denied the allegations in a statement posted on his Instagram account on Monday.

Marilyn has yet to address Dita's remarks about their marriage, but this isn't the first time she spoke about their breakup on the artist's controversial ways. In a 2007 interview with The Daily Telegraph, the pinup model accused Marilyn of having an "inappropriate relationship" with another woman during their marriage.

More on Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Woods

Actress Evan Rachel Wood met Manson when she was 18 and he was 36 and married to Dita Von Teese, according to a 2016 Rolling Stone profile. After multiple breakups, they were engaged in 2010 for several months before eventually ending things. Manson was in a relationship with Von Teese between 2001 and 2006. In light of the allegations against Marilyn, his upcoming appearances on Shudder's Creepshow and Starz' American Gods were scrapped. The singer's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, also dropped him.

