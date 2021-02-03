James Gunn And Seth Rogen Mock Ted Cruz For His Take On 'Avengers: Endgame' And 'Watchmen'

On a recent episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, Cruz went on a rant about how "The Left" is willing to throw away other people's jobs but never their own. “Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys?” he asked viewers. “Whether it’s Thanos [from Avengers: Endgame] or go to Watchmen. The view of the Left is people are a disease.”, he said on the episode. Watch his comments on the show here:

Sen Ted Cruz: "Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it's Thanos or go to 'Watchmen.' The view of the Left is people are a disease" pic.twitter.com/fthdBWVSWv — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 1, 2021

Ted Cruz on Watchmen villain and Avengers' Thanos

The Republican politician, who hosts the podcast Verdict With Ted Cruz, said in a recent episode that he finds it “curious” that Avengers: Endgame and Watchmen contain villains who want to save the earth. Lila Byock, one of the writers of the HBO Watchmen series was quick to rap back at Cruz. She replied to him in a tweet: "Hi, @SenTedCruz, Watchmen writer/producer here. Literally what the f*** are you talking about?" Byock was one of many social media users ripping Cruz after the senator evoked “Watchmen” and “Avengers: Endgame” to criticize the left for thinking “people are a disease.” His comments also sparked reactions from James Gunn, director of The Guardians Of The Galaxy films. The video excerpt which was posted by @JasonSCampbell on Twitter yesterday earned over one million views in less than 24 hours.

Maybe he can start with pronouncing Thanos correctly & then work his way up to making sense. https://t.co/jZ6hNm1mYL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 2, 2021

It’s hardly the first time Cruz has been mocked for citing Watchmen. Back in 2015, when Cruz was a Republican presidential nominee, the senator named Watchmen character Rorschach as one of his top five superheroes. Given that Rorschach is an agent of chaos, many social media users were quick to call out Cruz’s selection. Canadian actor and comedian Seth Rogen was quick to blast Cruz for his recent comments on the pop culture icons with a witty tweet:

Let’s not focus on the fact that @tedcruz doesn’t understand movies and focus more on the fact that he inspired a deadly insurrection by perpetuating lies about mass voter fraud. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 2, 2021

This... doesn’t even make sense? Setting aside that Watchmen has nothing to do with environmentalism, if the view of ”the left” was that “people are a disease,” then... wouldn’t those be the protagonists? https://t.co/myQzmjQQU8 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 2, 2021

Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War to wipe off half the population of the universe in order to keep resources plentiful for the remaining ones. But in Avengers: Endgame, Thanos changes his mind and wants to obliterate the entire population of the world in order to create a more balanced universe. Reacting to Ted Cruz's statement, here's what netizens tweeted:

Thanos and Ozymandias are the OPPOSITE of what this simple-minded dipshit is trying to say. They are bad guys BECAUSE they want to kill off people instead of creating more resources. @tedcruz is just mind-bogglingly uncool AND culturally illiterate. — Professor B🗽 (@cynthiaboaz) February 2, 2021

Thanos: * snaps half the universe out of existence *



Ted Cruz, disintegrating: SO MUCH FOR THE TOLERANR LEFT https://t.co/foy9OkQLgB — Barred and Boujee (@AudreLawdAMercy) February 2, 2021

Ted Cruz thinking the villains are the heroes is pretty on brand. https://t.co/CTfdIcGOGz — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) February 2, 2021

In more news, Seth Rogen recently criticised the Republican senator following remarks he made about the new US president Joe Biden. Ted Cruz took to Twitter to criticise Biden for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, writing “he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.” Later, Rogen hit back at Cruz, writing: “F*** off you fascist”, to which Cruz replied: “Charming, civil, educated response. If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much.”

