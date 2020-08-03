'Jojo Rabbit' Includes Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi & Others: See Character Details

Jojo Rabbit is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Taika Waititi. Released in 2019, it is based on 2008’s book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens. The movie shows a young boy in Hitler’s army who finds out that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their house.

Jojo Rabbit was produced by Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley. It was bankrolled by Fox Searchlight Pictures, TSG Entertainment, Defender Films and Piki Films. The movie received positive reviews from the audiences and was a success at the box office. It earned several accolades including Best Adapted Screenplay for Taika Waititi at the 92nd Academy Awards. Check out the film’s cast and it the characters they played.

Jojo Rabbit cast Details

Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo Betzler

Child actor Roman Griffin Davis portrays the titular character of Jojo Betzler in Jojo Rabbit. He is a young German boy who is a member of Hitlerjugend, the youth organization of the Nazi Party. Jojo is an avid follower of Adolf Hitler and his ideologies. He lives alone with his mother as his father is a soldier at war.

Scarlett Johansson as Rosie Betzler

The character of Jojo’s mother, Rosie Betzler is played by Scarlett Johansson. She is secretly an anti-Nazi, which her son does not know about. She hides a Jewish girl at her home, who is orphaned due to the war.

Taika Waititi as Adolf

Writer and director Taika Waititi also appear as an actor in Jojo Rabbit playing Adolf. He is the imaginary friend of Jojo and his version of Adolf Hitler. It is a satirical version of the Nazi Party leader.

Thomasin McKenzie as Elsa Korr

Thomasin McKenzie plays Elsa Korr in the Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit. She is a Jewish girl who is orphaned as her family members fall prey to the war. Elsa hides at Rosie and Jojo’s home, without the knowledge of the latter at first. As Jojo founds out about Elsa, a bittersweet relationship is developed between them.

Sam Rockwell as Captain Klenzendorf

Hitler Youth Camp army officer, Captain Klenzendorf is portrayed by Sam Rockwell. He looks after the young kids and trains them at the camp. Klenzendorf works for Adolf Hitler but has a kind heart.

Alfie Allen as Freddy Finkel

Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen plays Freddy Finkel in Jojo Rabbit. He is the second-in-command to Captain Klenzendorf. He followers the order of his commander and is mostly with him.

Rebel Wilson as Fräulein Rahm

Fräulein Rahm is played by Isn’t It Romantic star Rebel Wilson. She is a brutish instructor of the League of German Girls in the Hitlerjugend camp. Also known as Band of German Maidens, it the girls’ wing of the Nazi Party youth movement.

Archie Yates as Yorki

Jojo’s best friend, Yorki is portrayed by Archie Yates. He also goes to the Hitlerjugend camp and gets promoted for on-field duty. The young kid understands the truth of Adolf Hitler in the end.

Stephen Merchant as Captain Deertz

A Gestapo agent, Captain Deertz is played by Stephen Merchant. He searches for anyone and anything who poses a threat to Adolf Hitler and his ideology and puts them to silence. Gestapo was the official secret police of Nazi German.

