Jennifer Lopez's Best Rap Collaborations Of All Time | From Dj Khaled To Iggy Azalea

Hollywood diva Jennifer Lopes is known for her pop music globally. The diva has several hit music albums in her kitty. Jennifer Lopez has explored her music in different styles from rap to pop. Time and again, the diva has topped the charts for her quirky and unique songs. The diva has collaborated with many artists in the music industry. Here is the collection of Jennifer Lopez’s best rap collaborations of all the time.

Dinero Ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez teamed up with two popular hip-hop artists in the year 2018 to release Dinero. It is a Spanglish trap song that has elements of rap that highlights a woman who only wants her money. The music video of Dinero is black and white and it sees Jennifer Lopez living a glamorous life in her massive mansion and private jet.

Feeling So Good Ft. Big Pun & Fat Joe

Jennifer Lopez collaborated with rappers Big Pun and Fat Joe in the year 2000 and released Feeling So Good. The song was recorded for her debut studio album On the 6. The video features Jennifer Lopez trading her puffy jacket and boots for a black fur coat, midriff-baring top and heels for a girls’ night out. The squad gets on the 6 train and hits the club only to dominate the dance floor.

I’m Gonna Be Alright Ft. Nas

Jennifer Lopez joined hands with Nas and released I’m Gonna Be Alright in the year 2001. The song contains re-adaptions of the instrumental used on Luniz’s 1995 song I Got 5 on It and the 1987 song Why You Treat Me So Bad. This resilient anthem of Jennifer Lopez became her 6th US Top single.

Ain’t It Funny Ft. Ja Rule

Ain’t it Funny was released as the third single from Jennifer Lopez’s second studio album. It was released in the years 2001 featuring rapper Ja Rule. The music video of the song sees Jennifer Lopez giving the stilettoed boot to an ex-lover for his petty ways.

Booty Ft. Iggy Azalea

Booty is a song recorded by Jennifer Lopez for her eighth studio album A.K.A. It was released in the year 2014 featuring Iggy Azalea. Jennifer Lopez reportedly refused the song initially for its title. However, her kids enjoyed it when she played the demo version of the song in front of them. Hence, she decided to record the song which became a massive success.

