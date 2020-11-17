DJ Snake's Massive Net Worth Is Bound To Create A 'Quiet Storm'

DJ Snake is known for his chartbuster songs and collaborations with artists from all over the world. He became a worldwide sensation after his hit single Turn Down for What with Lil Jon. Apart from this song, he has also delivered several other popular numbers like Get Low, Middle, You Know You Like It among others. A lot of people have been wondering about DJ Snake's net worth and DJ Snake's income. For all the people who are curious to know about DJ Snake’s net worth, here is everything you need to know about it.

DJ Snake's net worth

DJ Snake is an Algerian French DJ, rapper, and record producer. According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Dj Snake’s net worth is estimated to be a massive $8 million. Majority of DJ Snake's income has been through his songs and tours around the world. DJ Snake’s collaborations with artists have also earned him a huge fortune. The popular DJ has also won an MTV Video Music Award and a Billboard Music Award for his songs. Apart from this, he has also been nominated for two Grammy awards in his career.

Also Read | Asim Riaz & DJ Snake Spotted In Dubai Together, Fans Speculate A New Collaboration

Also Read | Linda Lavin's Biography, Movies, Career, Net Worth, Relationships And More

DJ Snake's songs

DJ Snake joined forces with Lady Gaga in the year 2011 and produced the album, Born This Way. For this album, he was nominated at the Grammy Awards. His collaboration with Lil Jon turned out to be fruitful on the song Turn Down for What as it became a worldwide hit. The song reached #1 on the US Dance chart and #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His other song Lean On with Major Lazer featuring MO reached #1 on the US Dance chart and #1 in Australia and the Netherlands. The song was also in the top 5 in countries like France, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the UK, and the US.

Also Read | 'Soorarai Pottru' Cast's Net Worth As The Actors Get Lauded For Their Performance

Also Read | Jayant Yadav Net Worth, IPL 2020 Price, House And Career Stats Of Dream11 IPL Winner

DJ Snake latest news

Recently, Asim Riaz teased a new collaboration with the hit DJ. The duo recently met and Asim Riaz shared the pictures on his official Twitter handle. He captioned the post as,” @djsnake @imrealasim #topsecret.” As soon as he shared the pictures on his Twitter handle, fans of the DJ and Asim Riaz took the internet by storm. A lot of fans showed their excitement by tweeting on the pictures. Here is a look at Asim Riaz’s Twitter.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: DJ Snake Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.