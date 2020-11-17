Linda Lavin's Biography, Movies, Career, Net Worth, Relationships And More

Linda Lavin is an American singer and actor who began acting as a child and later went on to join the Compass Players in the late 1950s. In 1973, she moved to Hollywood and began to work in television, making appearances on the sitcom Barney Miller and Alice. The actor has won many awards and gained recognition for her role in Alice.

Theatrical Performances

Linda Lavin, born in Portland, to a musically inclined family, barely graduated with a theatre degree from the College of William and Mary when she landed her first professional New York engagement in a musical comedy Oh, Kay! in the early 1960s. Two years later, she appeared in A Family Affair but gained recognition in the year 1966 with her work in the musical skit The Mad Show. According to IMDb, her standout performance was You’ve Got Possibilities and On a Clear Day also released in 1966. Her role in Alan Arkin’s off-Broadway revival of Jules Feiffer’s black comedy Little Murders and Neil Simon’s The Last of the Red Hot Lovers in the year 1969 proved that Linda was more than a musical actor. She experimented and explored her acting skills in 1970’s Story Theatre of Broadway production.

Television shows

Trying her luck in Television, Linda utilised her singing talent in Damn Yankees in 1967 starring alongside Phil Silvers and Lee Remick. In a small screen version, she gained popularity by her role in Alice (1976) which was based on Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974). She bagged two Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy nomination. Lavishing the attention, Linda also earned respect from critics for her diverse work with Broadway’s production such as Broadway Bound, Death Defying Acts, The Diary of Anne Frank and Tales of the Allergist Wife. Linda later went on to appear in the version of Collected Stories in 2002 and revived herself in Broadway earning Tony nominations occasionally. In January 2017, she appeared in Leonard Berstein’s Candide at the Rose Theatre, Lincoln Center.

Personal Life

Linda married and divorced twice to Ron Leibman and Kip Niven. In the year 2005, she married for the third time to actor and musician Steve Bakunas. Linda does not have any biological children and is a stepmother to the children of her second husband. Linda founded "The Linda Lavin Arts Foundation" in Wilmington in 1997 in order to promote and foster the advancement of performing and visual arts. They also created a theatre program called 'Girl Friends' to raise the self-esteem of at-risk teenage girls in the city.

Net Worth

According to the Celebrity Net Worth, the 83-year-old singer and actor has a net worth $10 million. The actor’s highest grossing movies are The Intern, The Back-Up Plan and How to Be a Latin Lover. Currently, she lives in New York City in her apartment.

