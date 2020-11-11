Jayant Yadav Net Worth, IPL 2020 Price, House And Career Stats Of Dream11 IPL Winner

Indian cricketer Jayant Yadav played four Tests and an ODI for his national side between the years 2016 and 2017. The talented bowling all-rounder is also a veteran in Indian domestic cricket as he has played 61 First-Class and 56 List A matches for his state side, Haryana. He was recently selected by Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma in their Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) final against Delhi, where he ended up picking the wicket of in-form batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

On the occasion of Mumbai’s triumphant Dream11 IPL 2020 run, here is a look at some details regarding Jayant Yadav’s net worth, his house and other personal details.

How much is Jayant Yadav net worth?

The exact overall Jayant Yadav net worth is yet to be precisely determined. However, it is estimated to be at least more than ₹2 crore, as evidenced by his overall IPL salary and domestic cricketing commitments. The Jayant Yadav net worth constitutes the salary he received from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his brief appearance in the Indian cricket team.

His net worth also comprises the income he has been receiving from Haryana Cricket Association since his domestic debut for them way back in 2011.

How much is Jayant Yadav IPL 2020 price?

Jayant Yadav became one of the 15 cricketers to be retained by the Mumbai franchise during the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window in late 2019. As per the signing, the Jayant Yadav IPL 2020 price for the recently-concluded season was ₹50 lakh ($70,000).

He played for Delhi between the years 2014 and 2018 before joining Mumbai for the 2019 edition of the tournament. Throughout his seven-year Dream11 IPL journey for the two sides, the cumulative Jayant Yadav IPL salary amounts to ₹1.9 crore ($255,265), as evidenced by the auctions.

Jayant Yadav house and other personal details

Jayant Yadav was born on January 22, 1990, in Delhi. According to several reports, Jayant Yadav's house is located in Haryana where he continues to reside.

A look at Jayant Yadav’s family

A look into Jayant Yadav IPL 2020 stats

Jayant Yadav played only two matches for Mumbai in their successful title defence campaign in Dream11 IPL 2020. While he picked just one wicket in the final, he claimed that of one of the leading run-getters of the season, Shikhar Dhawan. He maintained an impressive economy rate of 6.56 throughout his two matches where he collectively bowled seven overs.

