Asim Riaz & DJ Snake Spotted In Dubai Together, Fans Speculate A New Collaboration

Asim Riaz recently took to his Instagram to share a couple of pictures of himself next to DJ Snake. Both the artists were spotted in Dubai together and the post was captioned 'Top Secret'. Take a look at the post and see fans' reaction to the same:

Asim Riaz's photos

In the first picture, both the artists are seen sitting on stairways together. Asim is sporting an all-black outfit and DJ Snake can be seen in a black t-shirt and black checkered pants. DJ Snake also has a finger on his lips in the post. The other two pictures are also quite similar and showcase both the artists in different locations.

Many fans and celebs responded to the post. Most fans seemed to be sure that the two were collaborating and asked when they could see their work. Take a look at the comments:

Fans also took to Twitter to talk about the two artists. One fan speculated - '#AsimRiaz s Collaboration With #DjSnake Snake Is Finally Happening'. Take a look at a few reactions:

This is a proud moment for Asim Squad which was built from scratch last year to support this amazing talented star boy.

Everyday he proves to his fans that their efforts and unconditional support was worth it all.

ASIM RIAZ X DJ SNAKE pic.twitter.com/fqDohz2Pkw — ðŸ„»ðŸ„´ðŸ„¾ ðŸ–¤ Team Asim Riaz (@iamrealleora) November 16, 2020

ASIM RIAZ X DJ SNAKE



How it’s strtd How it’s goin



RT if u r agree pic.twitter.com/wtYZcRpCh5 — ðŸŽ€â£ï¸ðŸ…½ï¸ŽðŸ…°ï¸ŽðŸ†‚ï¸ŽðŸ†ï¸ŽðŸ…¸ï¸ŽðŸ…½ï¸Ž ðŸŽ€â£ (@Ziddi_Nasrin) November 16, 2020

Aaj bht o ki jalegi ðŸ˜Œ

John Cena k time jali thi aaj or jalegi ðŸ˜Œ



Respect his hustle â¤ï¸

Also huge shout out to all of us..we did it..our boy is international..Just look at his excitement level on his insta story..ðŸ˜ŒðŸ¤§



ASIM RIAZ X DJ SNAKE — Sumit (@Sumit_025) November 16, 2020

#AsimRiaz s Collaboration With #DjSnake Snake Is Finally Happening.....#Asim Going International a PROUD MOMENT FOR #AsimSquad & all Asim Fans across the Globe..... Reaction / Review by #DskTalkshttps://t.co/98AzT20uwp — Deepak Singh Kushwah (@its_dsk) November 17, 2020

William Sami Étienne Grigahcine or DJ Snake is a French DJ who has earned worldwide recognition for singles like "Bird Machine", "Turn Down for What" in 2013, "Turn Down for What" and then "Get Low" in 2014. DJ Snake also produced Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" album.

Asim Riaz's videos

Asim Riaz has also been seen in many music videos. He was seen in 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' music video. The song was sung by Preetinder and also featured Himanshi Khurana. The song featured lyrics by Babbu. Take a look at the video:

Another music video in which the star was featured in was 'Kalla Sohna Nai'. The song was sung by Neha Kakkar and also featured Himanshi Khurana. Take a look:

The most recent music video by the artists is called - 'Afsos Karoge'. The song is sung by Stebin Ben and once again features Himanshi Khurana in it. Take a look:

