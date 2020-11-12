'Soorarai Pottru' Cast's Net Worth As The Actors Get Lauded For Their Performance

Soorarai Pottru cast is being praised for their stellar performance in the film directed by Sudha K Prasad that released recently on Amazon Prime. The film tells the story of a common man who dreams to launch a low cost airline. Here is information about the net worth of Soorarai Pottru cast, read on.

Suriya's net worth

Suriya portrayed the lead role in the film Soorarai Pottru and he is one of the biggest stars in Tollywood. According to a report in Celebritynetworth.com, Suriya's net worth as claimed by a net worth site is approximately $25 million. This when converted to INR, comes to 186 crore INR.

Suriya is also a well-known producer and a television presenter. The actor made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the 1997 movie, Nerukku Ner. Since then, Suriya has gone on to star in several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Peazhagan, Ghajini, Vaaranam Aayiram, Ayan, Singam, Singam II, and Massu Engira Masilamani.

The actor also has three Filmfare Awards South and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards to his kitty. Suriya's primary source of income is through his acting career, brand endorsements as well as his production house.

Aparna Balamurali's net worth

Aparna Balamurali portrayed the character of Bommi in the movie Soorarai Pottru. According to a report in Topplanetinfo, Aparna Balamurali’s net worth is $ 1 million, which when converted is over Rs 7 crores. The actor started her career in 2013 with the film, Yathra Thudarunnu and went on to do films like Ori Muthassi Gada, B. Tech and was last seen in Jeem Boom Bhaa.

Kavitha Ranjini's net worth

Kavitha Ranjini played a key role in this film. According to Celebrityborn.com, Kavitha Ranjini’s net worth is $ 3 million, which is over Rs 22 crores. The actor is very popular in the south Indian film industry and has acted in over 500 films throughout her career.

Paresh Rawal's net worth

Paresh Rawal is a popular actor in the Indian film industry and played the antagonist in this film. According to Celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of the actor is $ 13 million, this, when converted to INR, is over 97 crores. He is popularly known for his character portrayal in Hera Pheri, Hungama, OMG: Oh My God!

Soorarai Pottru release date: November 12th, 2020 on Amazon Prime

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

