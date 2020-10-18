Watch The Entire Scene Of Leonardo DiCaprio That Inspired A Meme Trend

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He made his Hollywood debut with The Boy’s Life at a young age of 17 and went on to act in some of the greatest movies ever made, including Inception, Django Unchained, Wolf of the Wall Street, among many others. Recently, Leonardo DiCaprio is trending and it's not for any of his upcoming projects. Leonardo DiCaprio has made headlines for trending in memes inspired by his expression in various movies.

There has been a staggering amount of ‘Leonardo DiCaprio drinking’ memes trending on social media. Some people have started addressing the actor as ‘meme king’ as well. This particular meme where Leonardo DiCaprio holds a glass of wine while donning a funny smile and a sarcastic expression has been the template for many popular memes online. This viral still is from Leonardo DiCaprio’s climax scene from Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained.

Watch the entire scene from Django Unchained

This scene is Django Unchained's climax scene where DiCaprio's character, Calvin Candie, is seen dining with a few people and subtly jokes about not being able to imagine two weeks in Boston. Everybody at the table is seen chuckling at the joke while Calvin Candie acknowledges the laughter with a funny and sarcastic expression. This expression has inspired a lot of memes. Here are some of the funniest memes inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio's expression:

Watch the trailer of Django Unchained here:

Django Unchained revolves around a slave named Django who finds himself accompanying a bounty hunter named Dr. King Schultz. Django goes on a mission to capture the Brittle brothers with Dr. King and sets himself free of slavery. They together decide to hunt down wanted criminals of the South where they encounter Calvin Candie, who has captured Django’s long-lost wife as a slave.

Memes from other Leonardo DiCaprio's movies

Leonardo's stills from various movies have become a popular template for hilarious memes. His still from the movie Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, where he points his finger at the TV screen while sporting a serious expression has been viral ever since the movie released. His another still from The Wolf of the Wall Street where he acknowledges his agents and welcomes them by raising a wine glass is just as viral as any other Leonardo DiCaprio memes. Take a look at some of the memes:

