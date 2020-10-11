Leonardo DiCaprio's Impression By 'Django Unchained' Co-star Jamie Foxx Is Amusing; Watch

During January this year, in an actors roundtable, acclaimed actors like Adam Driver, Shia LeBeouf, Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Jamie Foxx, and Adam Sandler came together to have an up-close and uncensored conversation about their experiences while filming some acclaimed movies. Jamie Foxx who was nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards for his part in Just Mercy, shared his experience while he worked with Samuel L Jackson, Leonardo Di Caprio and Christoper Waltz in the movie Django Unchained.

ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio's Trending Meme From Django Unchained Is Now Available As A Face-mask?

Jamie Foxx impersonates Leonardo DiCaprio, Christoper Waltz & Samuel L Jackson

In an actor roundtable arranged by Hollywood Reporter in January this year, 6 actors who were nominated in prestigious awards gathered up to talk about their experience while starring and filming the different movies. Actors like Adam Driver, who was nominated for his part in Marriage Story, The Report, Shia LaBeouf from Honey Boy, Robert De Niro for The Irishman, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Jamie Foxx for Just Mercy and Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems were seen in the roundtable this year.

Jamie Foxx could be seen talking about his mind-blowing experience of working with actors like Samuel L Jackson, Leonardo Di Caprio and Christoper Waltz in Django Unchained. Jamie spoke about his experience behind the scenes when he was doing a scene with Christoper Waltz and how much gravity Waltz brought to that scene. Jamie later impersonated Leonardo and enacted how Leonardo reacted while they were shooting a scene. This made Adam Sandler and Robert De Niro burst out laughing. Take a look.

ALSO READ| When Leonardo DiCaprio & The 'Ant-Man' Fame Paul Rudd Starred In A Movie Togethe

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Django Unchained trivia

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Django Unchained released in the year 2012. The American Western-themed movie was written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. The movie had a stellar star cast of Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington and Samuel L. Jackson with Walton Goggins, Dennis Christopher, James Remar, Michael Parks, and Don Johnson in supporting roles.

The movie also had a cameo appearance by 1966 film Django star Franco Nero. Some of the interesting facts about the movie include the fact that actor Leonardo had a scene in the movie where he had accidentally crushed a small stemmed glass with his palm during one of the scenes. He, however, went ahead with the scene even though his hands were bleeding. The movie was recently making news after one of Leonardo's scenes went on to become a viral meme. People were also posting Instagram videos where they wore a Leonardo face mask (which had his meme face) making rounds all over the web a while ago.

ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio’s Hilarious Memes That Will Leave Fans Laughing Out Loud

ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio And Friends Were Once Dissed By George Clooney At Basketball Game?

Promo Image courtesy: Leonardo DiCaprio Fanclub

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.