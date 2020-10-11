When Leonardo DiCaprio Narrated His Experience On 'moving Sets' Of 'Inception'

Leonardo DiCaprio, one of Hollywood’s most talented actors narrated his experience on the sets of Inception. In an interview with IMDb, Leonardo narrated how some sequences were shot in a moving set. Inception movie, directed by Christopher Nolan, received critical acclaim by critics and fans alike. Take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio’s interview below.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s interview

In an interview with IMDb, Leonardo DiCaprio mentioned that there were a lot of sequences in the film where the surreal did happen. He went on to state that it happened on a physical level. Leonardo stated that a scene of the film had to be titled because in another state of reality there was a gravity shift. Adding to the above, he said that the entire set was put on hydraulics and the entire bar was shifted.

Leonardo DiCaprio further added that he had to shoot a sequence with Cillian Murphy where he tried to reassure the actor that he is a protector in the dream state. At that time the entire set was shifted and things were flying around. He also added that he had to hold on to the actual set so that he wouldn’t fly off. In conclusion, he added that it was challenging. However, he stated that one reacts to it in a physical way which normally wouldn’t happen if it was a camera tilt.

About Inception

Inception is based on the life of Dom Cobb, a skilled thief, who steals valuable secrets from within people’s subconscious during the dream state. He creates a team to carry out this heist. Cobb and his team’s main task is to plant new ideas in people’s mind without their knowledge. The ensemble cast of Inception included Leonardo DiCaprio as Cobb, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Arthur, Ellen Page as Ariadne, Tom Hardy as Eames, Ken Watanabe as Saito, Cillian Murphy as Robert Fischer, Dileep Rao as Yusuf and Pete Postlethwaite as Maurice Fischer.

More about Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio received international stardom for his role of Jack in the film Titanic that was reported as one of the highest-grossing films. He became an icon among the youth. Apart from that, Leonardo DiCaprio’s movies also included The Wolf Of Wall Street, Shutter Island, Catch Me If You Can, The Beach and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Image Credits: Still from Inception trailer

