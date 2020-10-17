Kim Kardashian Collaborates With Former Boss & BFF Paris Hilton On SKIMS Velour Collection

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has joined hands with her old BFF and boss Paris Hilton to come up with a 2000s-inspired Velour collection for her clothing line, SKIMS. Yesterday, the owner of KKW Beauty shared an IGTV video showcasing the BTS of getting together their Velour collection as well as taking a stroll down memory lane with clips of how their friendship evolved over the years. Along with sharing the 8-min-long video, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame also revealed the release date of SKIMS' Velour collection.

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton are bringing velour tracksuits back

Kim Kardashian is currently basking in the success of making it to Forbes 'Richest Self-Made Women Under 40'. However, the American television personality recently gave fans a big surprise as she announced her collaboration with former boss Paris Hilton on the upcoming Velour collection for SKIMS.

The 39-year-old shared a streak of pictures from her photoshoot with Hilton along with a promotional video, showcasing the BFFs spending quality time with each other as they sported the velour tracksuits from their highly-anticipated collaboration.

Along with sharing the video on her IG handle, Kim Kardashian wrote, "A year in the making, @SKIMS Velour is my most anticipated launch yet! A reinvention of the iconic 2000s trend, this luxe collection will carry you through Fall - indoors and outside. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop before Velour sells out."

Check out the full IG video below:

Through the upcoming SKIMS Velour collection, Kim and Paris will be bringing back velour and make it 'softer and more luxurious', claims the beauty mogul. The collection will be going live on sale next Wednesday, i.e. October 21, 2020, at 9 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. ET. It will comprise seven new styles and will be available in four colours from sizes XXS to 4X, on SKIMS.com. The collection will feature some of the most classic velour silhouettes, including wide-leg pants, hoodies, joggers, bandeau tops and crew neck tank tops.

Take a look at Kim and Paris' Velour collection photoshoot below:

