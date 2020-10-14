Kim Kardashian To Launch New Makeup Line 'Opalescent Collection' On Her 40th Birthday

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian will soon be turning 40 and to celebrate the occasion she is going to launch her new makeup line. The news was confirmed by KKW Beauty and Kim Kardashian herself. On Monday, October 12, KKW’s official Instagram announced that the newest line, namely the Opalescent Collection, will be out on the day of her birthday i.e., on October 21 at 10:46 am – the same time when Kim Kardashian was born in 1980.

Kim Kardashian announces the launch of new makeup line

To announce the launch, the KKW Beauty posted a steamy picture of the KUWTK actor on their official page. In the photo, Kim can be seen donning a silver bikini and he look is accentuated by nude makeup and her tousled hairstyle. Kim is seated on a giant cake as she strikes a pose for the camera. Take a look at the photo here:

To celebrate turning 40, I wanted to create a collection that was unique from the products and shades down to the packaging. As I was developing the product range, I thought of my Opal birthstone because there are so many different colors that come from the stone based on the refraction of light." -@kimkardashian. The new #Opalescent Collection launches on Kim's birthday at the time she was born: Wednesday, 10.21 at 10:46AM at KKWBEAUTY.COM

Kim also took to her Instagram handle to spread the good news amongst her fans. However, the media mogul shared intriguing details about the products that the new line will be containing. In the captioned, Kim unveiled that Opalescent collection will feature a ‘10-Pan Pressed Powder Palette, a new Opalescent Gloss, newly formulated Semi-Matte Liquid Lipsticks, and Lip Liners’. Check it out:

In celebration of my 40th birthday, I am so excited to announce @kkwbeauty's The Opalescent Collection, Launching at 10:46am on October 21st, the exact time and date I was born. Each product is housed in opalescent packaging to celebrate my birthstone, the opal. Featuring a 10-Pan Pressed Powder Palette, a new Opalescent Gloss, newly formulated Semi-Matte Liquid Lipsticks, and Lip Liners. This collection is a combination of neutrals and pops of color suitable for everyday wear and glam nights out. I can't wait for you guys to see how amazing these new products are! Shop the #Opalescent Collection on Wednesday, 10.21 at 10:46AM PT exclusively online at KKWBEAUTY.COM

