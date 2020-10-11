Kim Kardashian's 'baby Boy' Psalm West's Cutest Pictures Shared By His Mom; Check Out

Kim Kardashian welcomed her fourth child Psalm West on May 9, 2019, via surrogacy. Kim had her second son with her husband Kanye West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a total of four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and the youngest one Psalm. Take a look at Psalm West's cutest pictures shared by momma Kim Kardashian.

List of Psalm's cutest pics

On Oct 5, Kim took to her Instagram account and delighted her fans with an adorable picture post of Psalm and Chicago. She shared a series of the brother-sister pair's pictures. Both these muchkins stunned in white outfits. While Psalm donned an over-sized tee with shorts, Chicago wore a cute dress. Kim Kardashian's Instagram caption read as 'These Two 🤍💙 Are Best Friends For Life'.

In this Instagram post, Kim Kardashian shared pictures of Psalm from his day out on the beach. The little one posed sitting on green grass and a boat under coconut trees. Kim captioned the post saying, 'OMG This face!!!'. Take a look at Psalm's cutest expression that made his mom go 'OMG'.

Kim Kardashian posted this picture when Psalm West started walking. She shared a picture of her holding Psalm. Kim Kardashian called her baby boy 'the sweetest' and wrote, 'He just started walking!'. Check out the star's Instagram post.

On May 9, 2020, Kim Kardashian's son Psalm turned a year old. Wishing him on his birthday, mom Kim shared a monochromatic video of Psalm playing and giggling. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and wrote, 'My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm 🧸'.

In this post, one can see Kanye West holding Psalm West. The little munchkin looked into his dad's eyes. Sharing this picture on Instagram, Kim Kardashian wrote, 'So Thankful for my babies'.

This is another goofy and cute picture of Psalm West. In this picture, he flaunted his million-dollar smile. Kim Kardashian's Instagram caption simply read as 'I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!'. Psalm was just a month old when this picture was taken.

