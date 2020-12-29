Bridgerton Cast: A List Of All The Actors And The Roles They Play

Netflix period drama Bridgerton features an ensemble cast playing leading, recurring, and guest roles on the show. The romantic series follows the life of Daphane, the eldest daughter of Bridgerton family as she enters the Regency London’s marriage mart for a husband. It is an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s best-seller Bridgerton books. Here is a list of the actors and their characters on the show that you must check out:

Everything to know about Bridgerton cast

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, is smart and beautiful. She is in a search for a suitable husband, holding a lot of pressure on her shoulders. Nothing goes as planned, after meeting a Duke.

Rege-Jean Page as Simon Basset

Simon Basset becomes the Duke of Hastings but does not intend to hold on this title. On the other hand, his mother’s old friend hopes he would marry. However, Basset avoids everyone desperate for the same.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Anthony Bridgerton is the eldest son of the Bridgerton family. He is quite handsome and rich, making him attractive in the marriage mart. Anthony needs to ‘temper his pursuit of pleasure’.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte has married King George III, who has remained unwell for some time. So, the queen is the face of the monarchy. She loves to gossip and know about everything happening around her.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Penelope Featherington is smart, quick-witted, and gorgeous. She is the youngest of the three sisters. However, Penelope refuses to fit in with others. She is quite close to Eloise Bridgerton.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise Bridgerton is famous for her rebellious nature. As she is growing-up, Eloise starts to fear the idea of finding a suitable husband for marriage. She is best friends with Penelope.

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton

Lady Violet Bridgerton is one of the most respected, compassionate, and richest personalities. After her husband’s demise, she takes care of her eight children by herself. Meanwhile, her eldest son Anthony has taken on the responsibilities from her shoulders.

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

Also read: What's Leaving Netflix In October 2020? Bid Goodbyes To These Netflix Shows In October

Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington

Lady Portia Featherington is famous for her schemes. She understands family not having wealth but goes on to find suitable husbands for her three daughters. Determined, she knows how to do it. Lady Portia Featherington also has colour schemes for her family, including bright shades and yellow.

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Also read: What's Leaving Amazon Prime In November 2020? Here Are All Films & Shows Leaving

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.