Who Is The Voice Of Terry In 'Soul'? Read More About The Voice Cast Here

Soul is an animated fantasy comedy-drama movie that released on December 25, 2020. The production of Soul is done by Pixar Animation Studios and it is released by Walt Disney Pictures. Soul cast includes the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade, Phylicia Rashad and others. Soul has an IMDb rating of 8.2.

The movie was released on Disney+. The story revolves around a music teacher. He is wanting to reunite his soul and his body after they are accidentally separated before his big break as a musician. Read more about who is the voice of Terry in Soul.

Who is the voice of Terry in Soul?

Rachel House voiced Terry in Soul. Rachel is a New Zealand actress, acting coach, and director. She has also voiced the character of Gramma Tala in the Disney animated film Moana in 2016.

She is the receiver of many awards and is known for her performance in Woman Far Walking in which she played a lead role. She has appeared in in the one-woman show Nga Pou Wahine2. She played the role of a supporting actress in An Enemy of the People.

She has acted in several major productions that have gained positive reviews nationally and internationally. Rachel’s work has included films such as Whale Rider, Eagle vs Shark, Boy, White Lies and many more. She has been seen in television shows such as Maddigan's Quest and Hope and Wire. In 2016, she appeared in the film Hunt for the Wilderpeople. This movie became the top-grossing New Zealand film of all time at the New Zealand box office.

She has also directed several theatrical performances and won positive critical acclaim for the same. She has directed the short film The Winter Boy. Other directing work includes The Mercy Seat and Hui. In the 2017 Queen's Birthday Honours, she was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for contribution to the performing arts.

House was recently seen in Stateless. Stateless is a television series that released on Netflix on July 8, 2020. The show consists of six episodes and she was seen in all.

