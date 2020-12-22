Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright & Bono Among Other Big Stars To Be A Part Of 'Sing 2'

Sing is a 2016 animated movie directed by Garth Jennings. The characters in the movie achieve glory by participating in the worlds greatest singing competition. The Sing 2 cast was recently revealed by the creators and the list has some big names like Pharrell Williams, Bono and Letitia Wright. Read more details about the Sing 2 cast here.

Bono, Letitia Wright and Pharrell Williams to lend their voices to the characters of Sing 2

Sing 1 had already seen some A-listers in the cast list. Universal Pictures' animated comedy was a huge hit back when it released two years ago. The reason behind the success of the movie wasn't just the big stars that lend their voices to the characters but also the comic script and writing of every character in the movie. After the huge love the movie received, it was only obvious to make a sequel and the creators decided to go bigger than before. The official cast was revealed earlier today on Twitter.

Some actors and their characters which will be seen in the Sing 2 cast are going to be Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Garth Jennings, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly and Nick Kroll. The new additions to the sequel are Letitia Wright which tallies the list of Marvel superheroes actors in the cast at three. Letitia Wright plays the role of Shuri in the MCU while Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Black Widow. Bobby Cannavale who plays an anti-hero in the MCU movie Ant-Man.

Other actors include the Without Me singer Halsey. Happy singer Pharrell Williams, Brooklyn Nine Nine's Chelsea Peretti who plays Gina in the show. U2 star and Irish musician Bono and American comedian Eric Andre are also going to be in the movie.

Universal Pictures dropped a tweet on the official Sing 2 movie account and revealed the whole star-studded list of the movie. According to the report by Mashable, the Sing 2 release date was initially locked for July 2021. The dates were later pushed to December 2021 and the July dates were given to The Rise of Gru and a Minions prequel film. The post also reveals that the movie will be premiering in theatres next Christmas. The tweet also reads that the movie will be in the theatres during the holiday 2021. According to the Variety reports, the Sing 2 release date is December 22, 2021, but from the look of the tweet, it could be anytime around Christmas or possibly even December 25, 2021.

