Taika Waititi Says Thor: Love And Thunder Will Be Bigger, Bolder, And Brighter

Marvel Cinematic Universe is among the biggest superhero movie universe around the globe. With Avengers: Endgame, it has the highest-grossing film ever. Earlier, Marvel released its upcoming phase four plan. One of the surprise films in the plan was the fourth instalment in Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder. Now the director of the film, Taika Waititi has revealed a piece of fresh news on the film

Taika Waititi talks about Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi was recently asked about Ragnarok follow-up, he said the next Thor film he is doing is a sort of launching themselves again on this adventure film. He stated that the thing he really loved about doing Ragnarok was that it felt like they were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure. There is always like new things to see and do, and this one, he thinks they are going to double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder, and brighter. He added that there is just going to be some really crazy stuff in the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder

According to reports, Love and Thunder will loosely adapt 2015's The Mighty Thor story arc from Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman, which saw a cancer-stricken Jane Foster become the new Thor. The storyline itself was a play on a1987 What If? one-shot which depicted Jane finding Mjolnir instead of Donald Blake and adapting the superhero name Thordis. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson with others.

