'Doctor Strange' Director Scott Derrickson Drops Out Of Film Mid-development; Here's Why

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson will no longer helm Marvel Studios' upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as he decided to drop out.

In a statement made to Deadline, the studio has attributed creative differences as the primary reason behind his departure. It stated that Scott Derrickson and Marvel Studios have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences.

The statement also added that Derrickson will still be a part of the team as an executive producer and that they are grateful to him for all his contributions made to the MCU. The same was also confirmed by Scott Derrickson through his Twitter handle:

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

Who replaces Scott Derrickson on Doctor Strange?

Scott Derrickson's horror credits for films like The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister may have been the perfect fit to help bring out the new film’s promised trippy gothic exploration of Strange's magical powers. But now that it’s known that Scott Derrickson will no longer direct the sequel to Marvel hero's 2016 origin story, it is not clear who will be taking over as director after his stepdown mid-development.

However, there is no news suggesting the sequel may face a delay in its release. As it stands, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams, is still scheduled to release on May 7 next year.

