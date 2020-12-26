Does Cheetah Die In 'Wonder Woman 1984'? Read About The Fate Of The Villain

Wonder Woman 1984 has been a huge hit and as per reports, has earned around $10 million from 2,150 theatres around the globe. The movie has also gotten many praises from critics and fans. The one reason why the movie did so well, critics state, is due to a strong villain like Barbara Minerva, who is also the Cheetah in the film. But what happened to her in the end? Does Cheetah die in WW84? Read ahead to know more -

Does Cheetah die in Wonder Woman 1984?

Before any details of the movie are given away, it is important to add that this is a huge spoiler for the movie. In the new Wonder Woman movie, fans see the introduction of the character Barbara. All she wants is love, fame and attention of people like Diana herself. Somewhere in the middle of the movie, she realises that what she needs is true power and asks to get transformed as the 'apex predator' - The Cheetah. Her wish is granted and she becomes one of the strongest villains the Wonder Woman will fight.

Wonder Woman 1984 Plot

Wonder Woman does not want to harm her but just wants her to give up her wish but Barbara does not want to do that. At the end of the film, fans see Wonder Woman defeat Cheetah and she sinks into the bottom of the sea. Fans must have noticed that the ending has been kept quite open to interpretation. Barbara might just have survived the whole execution or might have died.

Cinema Blend also asked the director of the movie about the end and also about what happened to Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984? Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins responded by adding she had willingly left the ending 'ambiguous' and had her reasons for it as well. She further added -

There were multiple reasons for doing it that way. And if it leaves you wanting more answers, there's nothing wrong with that.

