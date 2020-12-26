Does 'Soul' Have An After Credits Scene? Find Out The Answer Here

Soul features the voice of celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove, Richard Ayoade, Angela Bassett, and Daveed Diggs. Pixar’s computer-animated fantasy film revolves around the life of Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher who gets an opportunity to play at a famous jazz club in the town.

However, one mistake takes him from Earth to The Great Before, a place where souls receive their personalities before going back. Unable to realise what has happened, Joe leaves no stone unturned in giving 22 her spark for him to go to Earth. Read on to know if Soul does have an after credits scene:

Does Soul have an after credits scene?

Know about the Soul after credits

Just like other films, there are Soul post-credits. According to What’s After the Credits, Soul after credits appears on the screen as the movie ends. In the Soul end credits, Terry appears and says, “Hey! Movie is over! Go Home!”. After the usual message stating “Created and Produced at Pixar Animation Studios, Emeryville, California” a kicker line appears. It says “…and in homes at least six feet away from each other throughout the Bay area". The line targets social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What happens at the end of the movie?

At the end of the movie, Joe returns to Earth, making 22 feel that she has not gotten her spark yet. But he tracks her down, realising his mistake. Telling 22 that she is ready to live, Joe assists her to the portal, which allows her to begin her life. There, Joe gets to know that he might not be able to return in his body. But Joe assures 22 that he has lived his life and wants to give her a chance to do the same. However, one of the Jerrys stops him on the way, telling him that he has inspired them to the extent that they want to give him another chance to live. So, they plan to send him back to Earth.

Soul marked its premiere at the London Film Festival on October 11, 2020. The makers intended its theatrical release. But amid the pandemic, the movie launched on Disney+ on Christmas 2020. It garnered positive reviews from the critics and the viewers alike, lauding its animation and storyline, among other things.

