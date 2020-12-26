Does Steve Die In 'Wonder Woman 1984'? Read All About The Character In The Film

Wonder Woman 1984 has been making splashes in the media. The Christmas release has Gal Gadot reprise her role of Wonder Woman and has Kristen Wigg playing the role of Barbara, the villain who turns herself into Cheetah. But with all different surprises, one of the biggest surprises has to be the return of Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, who died in the 2017 Wonder Woman film. So does Steve Trevor die in Wonder Woman 1984? Read ahead to know more:

Does Steve die in Wonder Woman 1984?

Fans of the Wonder Woman movies will remember that in the 2017 movie, Steve, Diana's love interest, is killed after he saves humanity from a big toll. But he's back in the Wonder Woman 1984 film. How did that happen? Keep in mind that this is a major spoiler for the movie.

Diana comes across a stone while she is working as a senior anthropologist at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. The stone is not ordinary but grants people wishes. Diana unknowingly wishes for her love Steve to return and he does. But the stone is created by Dechalafrea Ero, who is the god of treachery and mischief. The stone may grant people wishes but it always follows with dangerous events taking place after that, as mentioned in the film.

So in order to stop the harm being caused by the stone, the stone either needs to be destroyed or the person who wished on it needs to renounce their wish. As Steve was a product of Diana's wish from the stone, she also needs to renounce her wish and let Steve go once and for all. So, yes Steve dies once again in Wonder Woman 1984.

Cast

The film has received many positive reviews by critics and fans. The film is projected to gross around $10 million from 2,150 theatres in its opening weekend. Take a look at the cast:

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman:

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor

Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah

Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord

Lambro Demetriou and Jonny Barry appear as young Maxwell Lord

Robin Wright as Antiope: Hippolyta's sister

Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta

