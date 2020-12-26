Why Is 'Wonder Woman 1984' Not Working On Hulu? Know The Answer

Wonder Woman 1984 finally made it to theatres and HBO Max yesterday on December 25, 2020. One of the most anticipated movies of the year, it is being specially released on HBO Max keeping in mind the safety of fans during the ongoing pandemic crisis around the world. However, Hulu users faced some issues in streaming it on the platform and it started a thread on Reddit. Read on to know more about this issue:

Wonder Woman 1984 not working on Hulu?

Yesterday on December 25, a Reddit user raised the question of why they were not able to stream Wonder Woman 1984 on the Hulu App. One of the users mentioned that it's a direct release exclusive to HBO Max and theatres. No other provider has the rights to broadcast. That’s why you have to log into HBO Max App directly to watch it.

Another user also spoke about the distinction and said that HBO within a service will only show the linear HBO content. Max exclusives will be in the HBO Max app. But all you have to do is sign in using Hulu as your provider on the Max app/website. Hence, in case you are planning to watch the movie at home then you will have to log in to your HBO Max app using Hulu credentials. However, this will only work for people who have the paid add-on for HBO Max along with their Hulu membership. This will not work for people who are using a ‘free trial’ version of the HBO app.

Another issue that was faced by users after using the above mentioned was that the title was still not being played and the app asked them to try again later. A user mentioned that HBO Max is able to play any video on the site using the Hulu login.

However, if you try to play WW84, it says, "Can't Play Title: We're having trouble playing this video. Please try again later". The solution to this query was further mentioned in the thread as people realised that this was one of the biggest releases that was happening through HBO and thus the servers were crashing due to heavy demand.

