Does 'To All The Boys' Fame Noah Centineo Have A Girlfriend? Check Out

Actor Noah Centineo is all set to woo fans with his performance in the much-awaited film To All The Boys: Always and Forever, where he will be returning as heartthrob Peter Kavinsky. Many fans and followers of the actor have been crushing on Noah Centineo and have also been going all gaga over his posts and videos. Many have also been working if Noah Centineo is single or is he currently dating anyone? Taking about the same, here’s a look at everything you need to know about Noah’s love life.

Who is Noah Centineo dating?

Noah Centineo is currently dating model and Kylie Jenner's best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. The couple has kept their relationship away from social media since they started dating, but were seen holding hands at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in 2020. Stassie’s real name is Anastasia Karanikolaou and also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She has over 9 million followers on Instagram.

Stassie Karanikolaou often goes on to treat fans with several pictures, videos, and much-giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. The model has also been very tight-lipped about her relationship with actor Noah Centineo. Well, according to E! Noah and Stassie started out as friends, but after working together on a film project, they ended up connecting and having chemistry.

Noah had a relationship with Alexis Ren, a Sports Illustrated model and ballet dancer, but they split up at the beginning of 2020. Noah's most public relationship was probably with Alexis Ren. The pair started dating back to the beginning of 2019, although they didn't make things official until their first red carpet appearance in October. After that, they went to share pictures all over their social media handle. At the beginning of 2020, however, fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Noah removed Alexis' photos from his profile. Later, it was reported that the pair had broken up.

About To All The Boys: Always and Forever

To All The Boys: Always and Forever is the third and final instalment of the To All The Boys movie series. To All The Boys: Always and Forever released on February 12, 2021, starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parish, and Madeline Arthur in lead roles. To All The Boys: Always and Forever is directed by Micheal Fimognari and written by Jenny Han.

