Noah Centineo To Star In A Film Based On GameStop Stock Controversy

The stock market saga of American electronics retail company GameStop is soon getting adapted into a Hollywood movie. As per recent reports, the movie is all set to star Noah Centineo in a pivotal role. Read along to know more details about the upcoming flick.

Noah Centineo to star in the film based on GameStop stock controversy

The GameStop stock market controversy and social media-driven financial scenarios are still getting unfolded and understood by people around the world. However, a movie adaptation of the same is already underway. The Netflix Original movie will have its script written by Academy award winner Mark Boal, who is popularly known for The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.

According to a recent report in Variety, Noah Centineo of To All the Boys I've Loved Before fame will be seen playing the lead role in the untitled film. NYU professor Scott Galloway will be consulting on the upcoming project.

Prior to this Centineo has mostly occurred on-screen in teen heartthrob movies like The Perfect Date, Swiped and Sierra Burgess is a Loser. The actor will also be seen in Black Adam wherein he will share screen space with Dwayne Johnson. Besides that, Noah will soon reprise his role of Peter Kavinsky in the third instalment of the To All The Boys franchise.

The movie will be produced by Makeready's Brad Weston and Definition Entertainment's Nick Styne. The movie will have Mark Sourian as its executive producer. Prior to this, Brad Weston has worked on acclaimed projects including The Revenant, Gone Girl, 12 Years a Slave and The Big Short.

Although, this will not be the only project that will be an adaptation of the GameStop stock controversy. MGM has also acquired the rights to adapt the NY Times best-selling author Ben Mezrich's book proposal The Antisocial Network based on the stock spike. The book covers the story of one of Wall Street's craziest weeks and has gone on to become the biggest financial news story of the year. Prior to this, Mezrich has authored the books The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding Of Facebook, Tale Of Sex, Money, as well as Genius and Betrayal which was inspired by the Oscar-winning film The Social Network starring Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, and Armie Hammer.

(With Inputs from ANI)

