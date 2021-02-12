'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' Review - Netizens Find Last Installment 'charming'

To All The Boys: Always and Forever is the third and last installment of the To All The Boys movie series. To All The Boys: Always and Forever released on February 12 and stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parish, and Madeline Arthur in the main lead. To All The Boys: Always and Forever is directed by Micheal Fimognari and written by Jenny Han. Netizens are already reacting to the film and writing about what they like or dislike about this new movie. Scroll down to know To All The Boys: Always and Forever review from the audience.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Announces Release Of 'Unfinished' In UK; Fans Shower Love

Also Read | Martin Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Adds Lily Gladstone To The Cast

To All The Boys: Always and Forever Review

Fans were highly excited to see the last part of the To All The Boys movie series. Netizens loved the chemistry of Lana Condor and Noah Centineo and hailed it as an amazing end to the trilogy. However, some of the fans still consider the first part of the movie series called To All The Boys I've Loved Before as the 'Greatest of All Time' yet they are still very happy with this ending to the trilogy while there were some fans who even called To All The Boys: Always and Forever as the best part of the movie series and called it a perfect ending. Here are some of the reactions from the audience on Twitter:

I recently watched #ToAllTheBoys3 and I LOVED IT! 1st one is still the GOAT but it's much better than the 2nd. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo once again have amazing chemistry and Lana completely takes over the screen. A wonderful end to the trilogy. Podcast review tonight! 💌 pic.twitter.com/EC3DHoy85q — Duane Maximoff 💥 (@Cinemaniac94) February 11, 2021

#ToAllTheBoysAlwaysAndForever is charming, sweet, funny, & the same as the others! Maybe even the best one? Time will tell. I enjoyed this trilogy & will miss Lara Jean a relatable character that Lana Condor just brings to life in an amazing way #ToAllTheBoys3 pic.twitter.com/lmeF7BpKXF — ZachVision (@popetheking) February 12, 2021

Thanks so much to @mrwillw for the advance preview of @netflix #ToAlltheBoysAlwaysandForever! What an amazing & awesome end to this trilogy! Fun fact: spotted myself 3 times in this Vancouver-filmed show! pic.twitter.com/6C2OQ9Z8nu — Debra Kato (@debrakato) February 9, 2021

Just finished @Netflix #ToAllTheBoys3 #toalltheboysivelovedbefore Thanks to @mrwillw for the preview screening! Cutest ending to the movie series. I thought it brought it back to the beginning. — Jackie (@JackieeMan) February 10, 2021

#ToAllTheBoys3 is the PERFECT last chapter to the story of LJ and Peter! We get to see them travel, grow up, and figure out their futures. It feels like we’re graduating along with them 💕 Thanks for the early Valentine’s Day treat, @thekarpelgroup 💘 #alwaysandforever pic.twitter.com/74OmNCGsfV — Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) February 9, 2021

#ToAllTheBoys #AlwaysAndForever brings back a bit of the magic from the first movie and is a great wrap up for these characters we’ve grown to love. https://t.co/AFY73WKcac pic.twitter.com/NwKbv3uJKS — joey noelle ✨ (@joeynoelle) February 12, 2021

I loved my first at home movie screening! #toalltheboys #alwaysandforever was fantastic and such a great way to end the trilogy! It had perfect emotional notes and was the perfect ending to Lara Jean’s journey into adulthood. @netflix @AuroraMiami — Rachel_Sperber (@melodylake18) February 10, 2021

Even though this might be the last to all the boys. I am so happy it was brought to life and that the right actors got to play the roles. Anyway just like the Mean Girls, High School Musical, The Duff and others it is a certified classic.#Toalltheboys — Sepo Yasi (@SepoYasi) February 6, 2021

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Mother Ata Serenade Jimmy Fallon On His Talk Show

To All The Boys: Always and Forever plot

It's the senior year of high school and Lara Jean comes back from a family trip to Korea. Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky both plan to go to Stanford college together. However, Peter Kavinsky gets admitted to the college based on his athletic scholarship but Lara gets rejected. This makes Lara wonder whether she will be able to save her relationship with Peter and the whole film revolves around it.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Glams Up For Instagram With Stunning Pink Wig And Sparkling Face Gems

Does Lara Jean lose her virginity?

Since the release of the final part of the trilogy, netizens are wondering whether Lara Jean lose her virginity in To All The Boys: Always and Forever. Showbiz Cheatsheet reveals in one of their article with a spoiler warning that Lara Jean in To All The Boys: Always and Forever confides in her friends that she and Peter haven't slept together. However, after the prom, she decides to go for it but Peter pulls it away thinking it's her gesture of saying goodbye and he splits up with her. Later on, Peter surprises her with a romantic gesture and they make up. After, that they get intimate for the first time. This is different from the book upon which the movie is based as in the book Lara Jean does not sleep with Peter.

Image Credits: @toalltheyboysnetflix Instagram

Also Read | Remember When Lana Condor And Noah Centineo Fake Dated Each Other?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.