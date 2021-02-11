To All The Boys's Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Pen Emotional Goodbye Letters For Each Other

To All The Boys trilogy has garnered a special place in the hearts of fans who loved to watch the film adaptation of Jenny Han’s bestselling novels. As the last part of the series is going to release tomorrow, the leads Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are surely going to be missed by fans. However, it appears that both the protagonists are going to miss each other as well. In a recent video released by Netflix, both the actors were seen reading heartfelt letters that they penned down for each other.

In the clip, Noah gushed about co-star Lana Condor saying, “We exchanged letters a month ago, you know, it was so kind. It was just lovely. But I think Lana and I… I think we’ll always be in each other’s lives, and I think we got very lucky. I certainly feel extremely lucky to have worked with her.” With this, it is clear that the duo has previously written letters for each other. Take a look at it below:

In response to the same, Lana argued that there are glaring differences between the letters that the two write for each other. While Lana’s is more ‘witty, thoughtful and emotional’, on the other hand, Noah’s letter is ‘funny and inappropriate’. Talking more about the same, Lana said, “He wrote about his favourite memories between the two of us. He brought up things that he knows [would] annoy the heck out of me about him. But he did say that he had a lot of joy working on these films and has loved the relationship we've cultivated and the friendship we now have, and he knows that I always have his back no matter what.”

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, fans have gone gaga over it. While some wished for the two to be together in real life, others were left emotional. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Meanwhile, To All The Boys: Always and Forever is an upcoming teen romantic comedy film helmed by Michael Fimognari. It is the third and the final instalment of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before film series. The movie will stream online on Netflix from February 21, 2021, onwards.

