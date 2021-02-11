To All the Boys I've Loved Before had made quite the noise when it released as a Netflix original in early 2018. Having received an astounding response from critics and audience alike, the creators decided to take the book route and release its sequels one by one, too. The franchise is returning with its third and final instalment this month and fans have already come prepared with ice cream tubs and tissue boxes. Here's a quick guide to To All the Boys: Always and Forever release date and time.

What time does To All the Boys: Always and Forever release on Netflix?

What better release date of a romantic comedy if not during the most romantic week of the year? To All the Boys: Always and Forever returns in the Valentine's week on February 12, 2021, for the very last time. This instalment focuses on the next big challenge in Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's relationship, which is to survive long-distance as the two decide to settle down in different colleges. But before the separation sinks in, the fans are also promised to be treated with lots of romance as the trailer also gives a glimpse of their senior year together. The trailer also revealed that the characters flew to South Korea for a summer vacation. Fans are secretly hoping to hear some Kpop and Kdrama references while at it.

(Warning: Spoilers Ahead)

What to expect from To All the Boys: Always and Forever on Netflix?

If the movie franchise decides to accurately follow Jenny Han's book trilogy, which it almost has, for the most part, the final instalment will offer more heartbreaks compared to the former two, as the couple will be seen spending more time apart than together. But the good news is that the viewers are expected to receive a much larger insight into Peter's life this time. As you may already know, Noah Centineo's character didn't quite get the screen time he deserved in the second instalment as Lara Jean was busy figuring out her stance with John Ambrose, for which the movie received a lot of backlashes. All in all, the movie is expected to roll out like any other rom-com movie, with a rosy ending.

