Does Wonder Woman Get Her Powers Back In 1984? Read To Know Details

Wonder Woman 1984 received a theatrical release in India on December 24. It was one f the widely anticipated movies of the year. Even though the release of the movie was delayed due to the pandemic, it is one of the highest-grossing films of this year. Apart from the gripping plotline, what the fans of the movie wanted to know is whether Wonder Woman gets her powers back in recent Wonder Woman 1984 film. Read ahead to know the ending of Wonder Woman 1984.

Does Wonder Woman get her powers back in 1984?

Wonder Woman does get her powers back in the end. She also received the ability to fly which is extremely thrilling for the fans to watch. She, then, goes on to save the world and lives with her newly received gift.

Wonder Woman loses her powers when she wishes to the Dreamstone that she has Steve Trevor back. The stone does not grant a wish for free. It demands that something extremely valuable to the wish-maker is sacrificed in return.

In Wonder Woman’s case, it is her powers that get sacrificed. In return, Steve Trevor is resurrected indirectly. Meaning, his soul enters a random man’s body. The loss of her powers made Wonder Woman extremely weak. She no longer remained indestructible or possessed superhuman strength. Instead, she got easily hurt. But both Trevor and Prince understand that this is not how things were meant to be. She asks for her powers in return of having taken Steve back.

When Barbara also learns of this wish-granting Dreamstone, she wishes that she become like Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman. She wished that she also become equally strong, beautiful and have a fashion sense. But this causes more destruction and a fight also takes place between the two in which Wonder Woman wins. Barbara renounces her wish as well.

Lord Maxwell also wishes that he get to rule the world. In return of this wish, his son gets taken away from him. Later as the story progresses, Lord Maxwell becomes the stone himself. He becomes the wish-granter himself. He makes people touch him to grant their wishes and in return takes their life to make himself more powerful than ever.

Wonder Woman makes everyone give their wishes and bring the world at peace again. At the end of the movie, Diana is seen staring at the man whose body was possessed by Steve Trevor's soul. She is also seen roaming about the festive market.

