Will There Be A 3rd 'Wonder Woman' Movie? Warner Bros. Releases Details

Wonder Woman 1984 recently released theatrically and it was one of the widely anticipated DC movies of this year. The film was delayed due to the pandemic and was scheduled to release in 2019. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for the fans of the movie, a third instalment of the Wonder Woman movie has been announced by Warner Bros. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Who Plays Wild Card In 'We Can Be Heroes' Cast? Find Out All The Details About The Actor

Also read | Who Plays Missy In 'We Can Be Heroes'? Know About The Cast Of The Superhero Film

Will there be a 3rd Wonder Woman movie?

Wonder Woman 3 has been officially announced by Warner Bros. A media statement which was released by Warner Bros chief Toby Emmerich. It read, “As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy.”

Wonder Woman 1984 released in theatres in India on December 24. It is also available for streaming on HBO Max. This movie, too, was directed by Patty Jenkins and the screenplay for the same was written by Geoff Johns and David Callaham. The movie is one of the highest-grossing movies amid the pandemic.

According to a report by Screenrant, the plot of the movie has been predecided. It is Patty Jenkins’ style to have the plot of the next movie ready as the previous one gears up for its release. The details on the release date f the movie have not been announced yet. The report also states that Patty Jenkins has decided to showcase the movie in present times which means there can references to the ongoing pandemic as well.

There are talks of an Amazon spinoff on Wonder Woman as well. Patty Jenkins will be directing the movie will be the producer of the same. Neither the plot nor the cast of the spin-off has been announced yet.

Wonder Woman plot revolves around Diana Prince who has been living a quiet life in the 80s era. Even though she has completely revived her powers, she does not come out in public and keeps a low profile. She only performs her superhero duties incognito. But she finds herself challenged when she has to face one of the most dangerous villains she has ever faced. The villain possesses superhuman strength and agility.

Also read | Who Are YaYa Gosselin's Parents? Know About The 'We Can Be Heroes' Star's Family

Also read | Who Is The Voice Of Jerry In 'Soul'? Read More About It Here

Image courtesy- @wonderwoman Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.