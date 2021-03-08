'Dogwashers' Cast: All About Dark Comedy Film Featuring Christian Tappan

Dogwashers is a Spanish language movie directed by Carlos Moreno. The movie is originally titled Lavaperros. Dogwashers cast includes stars like Anderson Ballesteros, Ulises Gonzalez and Christian Tappan in the lead roles. The film Dogwashers released on Netflix on March 5, 2021, and is garnering a lot of attention from fans who earlier liked Carlos Moreno directed movies.

Dogwashers cast

Anderson Ballesteros As Milton

The cast of Dogwashers includes Colombian actor Anderson Ballesteros. The actor is known for his work in films like Our Lady of the Assassins and the TV show named Los Protegidos. Anderson Ballesteros is also famous for portraying the role of El Chile in the TV miniseries Pablo Escobar: El Patrón del Mal. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the India Catalina Awards in 2013 for his role in the same.



Ulises Gonzalez As Bobolitro

Actor Ulises Gonzalez portrayed the role of Bobolitro in the film Dogwashers. Ulises Gonzalez is known for his work on Octubre Pilagá, relatos sobre el silencio (2010), Todos se van (2015) and Alias J.J. (2017) to name a few.



Christian Tappan As Don Oscar

Christian Tappan plays the main role of Don Oscar in this dark comedy movie. He is a Mexican-Colombian television actor known for featuring in numerous TV serials and movies. His most common works include Days of the Whale that released in 2019. He was recently seen in the TV series called Distrito Salvaje.



Jhon Álex Toro As Freddy

Jhon Álex Toro is known for his work on Maria Full of Grace (2004), The First Night (2003) and Love in the Time of Cholera (2007). The actor and comedian is also known for featuring in the Colombian telenovela named Nuevo rico nuevo poor as well as Los canarios.

Dogwashers aka Lavaperros is directed by Carlos Moreno who is known for his work as a director in movies like Dog Eat Dog, All Your Dead Ones, Que Viva la musica, and Wild district to name a few. The black comedy film is about a group of criminals in the Colombian town of Tulua. It is a tale of low-profile thugs, one of which is Don Oscar. The film's runtime is 1 hour 43 minutes and is originally filmed in the Spanish language. Apart from Anderson Ballesteros, Ulises Gonzalez and Christian Tappan, Lavaperros cast also includes actors like Jhon Alex Toro, Jaime Andrés Castaño, Isabella Litch Delgado and Fernando López, among many others. As far as Dogwashers review is concerned, the IMDb rating of the film is 6 out of 10.

