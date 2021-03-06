Netflix Announces Sequel Of 'She'; Aditi Pohankar To Return As Bhumi

Netflix recently created a major buzz by giving a glimpse of its content line-up. From new web-shows and movies to giving out sequels of their popular shows, Netflix's content line-up is the new talk of the town. Recently, the streaming platform announced the sequel of its web series She. The series stars Aditi Pohankar in the lead role. She portrays the role of Bhumi in the show.

Netflix shared stills from the show and wrote, "#SHE IS BACK! WE ARE READY. Bhumi will return in 2021 but whose side is she on? Another season of twists turns and shocking betrayals await us. Like we said earlier, WE ARE READY!"

Also Read| Netflix drops Mani Ratnam-backed 'Navarasa' images; series brings popular names together

Fans in a huge number expressed their excitement for the show. Several users also asked about the release date of Netflix's She. One of the users also remembered Vijay Varma's character Sasya who died in the first season.

Also Read| How to lock Netflix profile? Learn how to restrict access to specific profile on Netflix

About Netflix's She

Netflix's She is a crime drama written by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry. The web show is directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das. Netflix's She's cast includes Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma and Kishore in key roles. It follows the story of a female constable who goes undercover to bust an underworld gang. The first season ended on a cliffhanger where Bhumi was caught by the underworld gang leader who she went to arrest. The second season would trace the story of Bhumi and who she will favour now—the police or the underworld.

Also Read| 'Jamtara' season 2 officially on its way, Netflix says "our calls have been answered"

Netflix announces the sequel of Kota Factory and Jamtara

Netflix has recently released its new content line-up on March 3, 2021. The streaming platform announced the sequels of popular web shows like Kota Factory and Jamtara. Delhi Crime premiered in March 2019. The show was created, written, and directed by Richie Mehta. Delhi Crime's cast includes Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, and Denzil Smith. The show is based on a gang-rape case that took place in South Delhi. It is an Emmy award-winning Indian crime drama web television series.

Kota Factory is a 2019 series created by Saurabh Khanna and Tamojit Das and directed by Raghav Subbu. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj in prominent roles. The show has been shot extensively in monochrome, becoming the first black-and-white web series in India. The story is set in Kota, a hub for many coaching centres where students come from all over India to prepare for various entrance exams.

Also Read| Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey to play lead roles in Netflix's upcoming movie 'Interceptor'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.