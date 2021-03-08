Prince Harry And Meghan: Check Out How Much The Pair's Netflix Deal Is Worth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently caused a lot of controversies when snippets of their interview with Oprah Winfrey were aired. The clips saw Meghan and Harry making appalling revelations about the Royal household and have caused a Twitter storm. The pair, who stepped away from the Royal Family in early 2020, announced soon after their move to North America that they had decided to partner up with Netflix to produce a bunch of binge-worthy content. Learn more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Netflix deal worth

In September 2020, the former Royals signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service. According to Business Insider, the pair will reportedly be producing content via their untitled production company. The agreement reportedly includes documentaries, children’s programming, docuseries, movies and scripted shows. The pair will reportedly also be producing an animated series celebrating women and a nature documentary.

Although some details of the deal were revealed at the time, what wasn’t known is how much Harry and Meghan were being paid for this deal. Business Insider later reported that the deal is worth $100 million. At the time the streaming platform had revealed that the pair had also talked to Apple and Disney before striking a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix. The news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deal worth came shortly after it was reported that the couple had fully repaid £ 2.4 million on renovations to their Windsor Home, Frogmore Cottage. However naturally not everyone in the Royal Family was thrilled about this business deal between the former Royals and Netflix.

What did the senior Royals think of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal?

Another report published in The Sun revealed that William and other senior Royals were uncomfortable with the whole partnership. The reason for this being that Harry and Meghan had signed this deal with the production company Left Bank Pictures, which makes The Crown for Netflix. There are speculations that the former Royals might also be producing a documentary on Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the pair has a reported net worth of $50 million. Meghan Markle (39) has amassed a lot of her wealth thanks to her role in the hit show Suits and her other acting projects. The Netflix deal struck by the ex-Royals will also be a massive addition to their combined net worth.

