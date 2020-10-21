Dolly Parton Singing 'Bury Me Beneath The Willow Tree' Makes Stephen Colbert Cry; Watch

Veteran singer Dolly Parton made a guest appearance in the latest segment of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. During her interaction, Dolly was seen discussing her latest book Songteller and upcoming Christmas album. However, the price moment of the show happened when Dolly spontaneously broke out into song leaving host Stephen Colbert literally crying.

Dolly Parton makes Stephen Colbert cry

At one point during the show, Dolly began singing ‘Bury Me Beneath The Willow’ in the middle of her interview. After the song was completed, Stephen broke out in laughter after witnessing Dolly’s quirky way. The host laughed so much that tears started drooling over his face. Watching this, Dolly said, “I better hush before you cry yourself to death and you can’t finish the show”. This statement of Dolly made Colbert laugh even more, wiping his eyes he added “Like a lot of Americans, I’m under a lot of stress right now Dolly”. Watch their funny banter here:

.@DollyParton sings “Bury Me Beneath The Willow” and I think somebody is cutting onions. 😭 #LSSC pic.twitter.com/zoUmBN77vZ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 21, 2020

In the interview, Dolly explained her latest book contains a number of stories revolving around a few songs that she has crooned in the past. She also candidly spoke about her love to write and perform. According to the artist, the ‘quiet time’ which she spends while writing is a sort of therapy for her. The singer compared writing songs as her personal time with God.

Moreover, Dolly expressed that she loves when vivid people interpret her songs because the feelings and sound may differ depending on the arrangement. Later in the interaction, Dolly reminisced about her mother who she said was a good singer. Remembering how her mother would sing ‘Bury Me Beneath The Willow Tree’, she began singing the song.

Fans react:

The clip from the interview has gone viral on Twitter. While a few fans are applauding Dolly for her spontaneity, others expressed how the song made them weep too. Many fans loved the ‘adorable’ interview and couldn’t stop themselves from complementing Dolly Parton. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting after watching the video.

Dolly just started singing in the middle of an interview, and it was pretty wonderful. pic.twitter.com/rg6eAQB6oI — Lassie Come Home But Wear a Mask (@jbrown_simmons) October 21, 2020

It's ok @StephenAtHome I got chills and wept a little too. Dolly is amazing and so are you! You are still loved even though you cried ❤️ — Ruby Knight (@RubyNightwalker) October 21, 2020

This interview is so adorable and wholesome. Love it! — Daniel Tsosie (@DanielTsosie) October 21, 2020

@DollyParton has a long and well defined reputation of being a kind and caring person. The world could use more just like her. — Jerry Twomey (@loose_electron) October 21, 2020

