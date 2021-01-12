'Sex And The City' Cast Net Worth: Carrie And Her Gang's Net Worth Will Make You Gasp

Sex and the City is heading back to the small screen. Carrie Bradshaw and her girl gang are ready to discuss their complicated lives as they approach their 50s. Sarah Jessica Parker recently took to social media and “Just like that” announced the Sex and the City reboot on HBO Max. This reboot is expected to go on floors soon and greet the audience with more couture gowns and high street talks. But before we begin to wait for this reboot, take a look at the Sex and the City cast net worth and how it might change once the show premieres on HBO Max.

Sex and the City cast net worth

1. Sarah Jessica Parker a.k.a. Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker became a household name with her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. But long before, Carrie chose to be “way too dressed up”, Sarah Jessica Parker starred in films like Hocus Pocus, Honeymoon in Vegas, L.A. Story, The First Wives Club, and many others. But her role on Sex and the City made her one of the most memorable television stars, no wonder she went on to win two Emmys, four Golden Globes, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards for the same. This performance even helped her start her own production house. According to the latest report by Celebrity Net Worth, Sarah Jessica Parker’s net worth is $150 million and is expected to grow once the Sex and the City reboot premieres.

2. Kim Cattrall a.k.a. Samantha Jones

Samantha Jones was the ultimate BFF for Carrie Bradshaw. On the show, Jones was busy striking a balance between a personal and professional life. But Sex and the City is not the only role that Kim portrayed on-screen. Long before she transformed herself into the stunning Samantha Jones, she starred in shows like Angel Falls, Dream On, Creature, and many other television films and mini-series. Apart from television, Kim Cattrall had a glorious run on Broadway and in films. Even though she is not returning to reprise her role in the Sex and the City reboot, Kim Cattrall’s net worth is a whopping $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

3. Kristin Davis a.k.a. Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Charlotte knew a thing or two about “having it all”. But Kristin Davis is no less. The Sex and the City cast member received several nominations for her hilarious portrayal of Charlotte and that made her an overnight star. But before Sex and the City and all the boy problems, Kristin Davis’ breakthrough role was Brooke Armstrong on Melrose Place. The show helped her star in many other films after Sex and the City. Apart from being a Hollywood star, Kristin Davis is also a philanthropist and has been working tirelessly for refugees in African countries. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davis’ net worth is $35 million and is expected to grow after the reboot premieres.

4. Cynthia Nixon a.k.a. Miranda Hobbes

Cynthia Nixon is a woman of many talents and just like Hobbes is a woman to who loves to excel in her career. Cynthia Nixon began her career in the industry with her Broadway debut in 1980 in the play The Philadelphia Story. She starred in many other plays before starring in Sex and the City. Nixon won a Tony Award for her role in the Rabbit Hole. She then won a Primetime Emmy for her guest appearance in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Nixon also won a Grammy in 2009 for the Best Spoken Word Album for An Inconvenient Truth. Apart from films and television shows, Cynthia Nixon is also an activist and is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is approximately $25 million.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

