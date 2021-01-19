Dolly Parton's Birthday: Remember When She Started Social Media Challenge On Internet?

Singer and actor Dolly Parton turned a year older on January 19. On her birthday, here's a look back at the time in January 2020, when Dolly Parton took the internet by storm after she initiated the 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' meme challenge on social media. In the challenge, Dolly shared a four-photo mosaic of her potential profile photos for the mentioned social media sites. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Get you a woman who can do it all," adding a wink-face emoji. In no time, a slew of celebs from across the globe took up Dolly Parton's challenge and shared their collage on Instagram.

In her photo-collage, the 75-year-old put up a photo of herself in formals for her LinkedIn block and put up a pic in casual turtle neck tee for her Facebook block. For Instagram, she dug out an old black-and-white portrait, whereas, for Tinder, she shared a photo from her shoot in which she donned a strapless dress.

Mark Ruffalo was one of the firsts to take up this challenge. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Get a guy who will play them all", as she shared stills from his movies. After him, it was Mark Hamill, Will Smith, Ellen DeGeneres, among others, who took up the challenge.

Get a guy who will play them all ✨ pic.twitter.com/zTG2XqfA2N — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2020

After Dolly Parton's challenge exploded online, Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities gushed to join the bandwagon. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took up the challenge but with a twist. While the challenge had Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder, Priyanka Chopra set a new bar for herself and brought in Bumble and Bumble Bizz, and replaced it with Tinder and Linkedin. Not only her, but Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, Maniesh Paul, Masaba Gupta, Jackky Bhagnani, Sidharth Malhotra, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sara Ali Khan also posted hilarious photos.

On Dolly Parton's birthday, wishes have been pouring in for the Islands In The Stream singer. Many took to Twitter to share various stills of her and also penned sweet notes. "Happy Birthday sweet young lady! That's right, your as young as you feel and what you feel that is young. Lol, We all love you in Knoxville and hope you live on in good health. Dorothy Jo is so proud of you she's looking down from Heaven," read a user's tweet.

Happy birthday to @DollyParton and also to me ✨ — LoLo @MY BIRTHDAY!! (@PiccoloLovesMe) January 18, 2021

@DollyParton I hope you have a great birthday Dolly!! God Bless You!! — Jamie Rinchuso (@jamier774) January 19, 2021

