Dolly Parton's Fans Laud Her After Watching Her Show; Call Her 'an American Treasure'

Global icon and country music superstar Dolly Parton shares the spirit of the holidays with her Christmas show, A Holly Dolly Christmas. And now Dolly Parton’s fans can’t stop gushing about it as they watched the country icon's A Holly Dolly Christmas on CBS. Dolly Parton's Christmastime special that aired on Sunday night, December 6, 2020, showed the singer performing some classics and also sharing some of her personal stories, warming hearts at the end of a rough year.

On watching it, fans took to the micro-blogging site to trend the #AHollyDollyChristmas. Some of the users went on to tweet revealing how much they loved the entire show. While some went on to tweet sharing pictures and penning sweet notes about it. One of the users wrote, “Watching A #HollyDollyChristmas because Dolly Parton is the only good thing we have left in 2020”. While the other one writes, “Dolly Parton is an American treasure. If you disagree, we can settle this in the parking lot. #HollyDollyChristmas”. Take a look at a few tweets below.

Watching A #HollyDollyChristmas because Dolly Parton is the only good thing we have left in 2020. pic.twitter.com/vHngKy6Xf9 — Michele Yeo (@MichieYeo) December 7, 2020

2020 has been shit but it has gifted us @DollyParton reading bedtime stories, a dolly christmas album, a dolly christmas movie, a dolly christmas special and a dolly vaccine. #HollyDollyChristmas pic.twitter.com/ebF4EA3uJC — me-mas 🎄🎅🏻☃️ (@ChrisSeesMovies) December 7, 2020

Dolly Parton is an American treasure. If you disagree, we can settle this in the parking lot. #HollyDollyChristmas pic.twitter.com/Gg0xvMz0zB — Kevin Floyd (@KevinFloyd) December 7, 2020

I held back tears watching her first number because I was just so excited, but dang it she got me when she told the story about offering her Christmas present to her momma. 😭 #HollyDollyChristmas #DollyOnCBS pic.twitter.com/Nxt6wdhhpI — Jennifer Casey (@JenWCasey) December 7, 2020

Me: I’m so not a fan of country music. Also me watching #HollyDollyChristmas : pic.twitter.com/dO7I8pQv0W — BIDEN-HARRIS 2020 🇵🇷 🐝 🎃 (@TerpGrad01) December 7, 2020

Can we just pay Dolly Parton do a TV special every night until the pandemic is over? — Amy Jo Cousins (@_AJCousins) December 7, 2020

Dolly performed solo in the one-hour episode filmed in Nashville with a social distance between backup singers and musicians. The 10-time Grammy winner introduced to the viewers in a long-sleeved white beaded dress with a mid-thigh fringe. A Holly Dolly Christmas premiered on CBS, at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. One can also watch the show on CBS All Access (7-day free trial), FuboTV or Hulu + Live. However, regional restrictions may apply.

The singer is reported to have performed an intimate, candlelit set as this special promise to bring both "powerful, faith-filled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics" to viewers as she shared personal Christmas stories and seasonal faith-based recollections, interspersed with songs from her new record-breaking No.1 album titled A Holly Dolly Christmas. It is her first-holiday album in 30 years that she unveiled on October 2, 2020, and it debuted at the No. 1 position on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart (her eighth consecutive chart-topper on the country tally) and the Top Holiday Albums charts. The set features 12 traditional and original jingles with featured artists such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Michael Buble, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon and more.

