Dolly Parton's Birthday: Remember When She Revealed Her 'spiritual' Morning Routine?

Dolly Parton s celebrating her 75th birthday today. Recently, Dolly Parton gave fans a sneak peek into her daily routine at home. Talking about the same, the Here You Come Again artist told Marie Claire that she likes to wake up at three in the morning. Read ahead for more details.

Dolly Parton's routine

In Dolly Parton's interview with Marie Claire, the former revealed that she usually sleeps only for three hours. She further added that she enjoys waking up at three in the morning on most of the days in a week. Sharing the reason behind her offbeat morning routine, Dolly said that she pens her thoughts best while the rest of the world is sleeping.

Talking about the same, she further added that she goes off to sleep quite early. Dolly Parton also called herself a 'very, very, very early riser'. The star shared that she wakes up early to work or write something. After doing some satisfactory work, Dolly Parton lays back down.

During the same interview, Dolly Parton also shared that after waking up at 3 AM, she does some of her best spiritual work. She also carries out some of her business work, call-ins and letters. She likes to complete her work between 3 AM to 7 AM. She further added that she gets more of her work done during those four hours of time when the rest of the world is calm, energies are down, and she just feels like a farmer.

Talking about the same, Dolly Parton further shared that she thinks God is a farmer. He’s getting out and he’s throwing down all these little nuggets of corn, she added. She also stated that they say the early bird gets the worm. They get a lot of good ideas too, Dolly Parton added.

Dolly Parton revealed that every single day, before starting her work, she wakes up and thanks God for the night and asks him to bless the day and to bring all the right things. She also added that she prays to God for removing all the wrong people out from her life and bring all the right stuff in. Dolly Parton further shared that she urges God to guide her and lead her. She also shared that she always prays him to let her uplift mankind.

