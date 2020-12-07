Dolly Parton's Bonus Song I Still Believe From New Album A Holly Dolly Christmas Out Now

Dolly Parton has amassed a huge fan following because of her music. She is a woman with many talents as she is also an actor, author, businesswoman, and a humanitarian as well. Recently, she dropped her new album A Holly Dolly Christmas. As a part of that album, she has released a new song, I Still Believe. Read ahead to know more about the song.

Dolly Parton’s I Still Believe released

I Still Believe by Dolly Parton has been released. The song is a part of her recent Christmas album A Holly Dolly Christmas. The song is a very hopeful one. In the song, she sings about finding sunshine as darkness comes to an end. The song finds Dolly after a hectic year of elections, pandemic and so much more.

The song is co-written by Kent Wells along with Parton. The song has been released in a digital format as a bonus from her vacation album. Dolly’s classic rusty voice does the song justice very well.

I Still Believe by Dolly Parton has over 15K views on YouTube so far and is still counting. Fer fans have appreciated the song by commenting on it. Many of her fans have commented that her song gave them hope and this is what the world needs right now. See their reactions here:

Dolly Parton’s songs are widely loved by her fans and music lovers as well. She generally produces countryside music. And this is the reason why her songs have a soft feel to it. The singer’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often shares pictures and videos from her music videos and her promotional episodes from her appearances on chat shows. Dolly Parton’s Instagram also sees extensive promotions of her music videos as well.

Some of the most popular of Dolly Parton’s songs are Jolene which has 51 million views on YouTube, 9 To 5 which has 33 million views on YouTube and Islands In The Stream which has 32 million views on YouTube. Dolly has released several albums over the years and made a place for her music in the hearts of music lovers.

Image courtesy- @dollyparton Instagram

