Dolly Parton's Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away; See List Here

Actor Dolly Parton has been a part of over 400 television shows and acted in 12 movies that released in theatres. Her recent appearance was in the Netflix original Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, where she plays Angel. Here's a list of some of Dolly Parton's films:

Dolly Parton's best films

The Joyful Noise

Joyful Noise sees Dolly Parton playing the role of GG Sparrow. The 2012 comedy-drama starring Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton, Keke Palmer, Courtney B. Vance, and Jeremy Jordans written and directed by Tody Graff, and had gospel-infused music by Mervyn Warren. It released on January 13, 2012, to mixed reviews and praise for its songs and acting but was criticised for its script and tone.

Frank McKlusky, C.I.

A 2002 comedy film directed by Arlene Sanford and written by Mark Perez, this one featured Dolly Parton playing Edith. She is the titular character, an overprotective mother. The movie starred Dave Sheridan and Randy Quaid alongside Dolly Parton. The film was created by Walt Disney Pictures out of enthusiasm to showcase Sheridan's comedic talent, which was however criticised by the critics for its humour.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas features Dolly Parton playing Mona Stangley along with Burt Reynolds, Jim Nabors, Charles Durning, Dom DeLuise, Noah Beery Jr., Robert Mandan, Lois Nettleton, Theresa Merritt, Barry Corbin, Mary Jo Catlett and Mary Louise Wilson as other cast members. The Colin Higgins-directed musical comedy was an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name. Parton received the Golden Globe Award Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical).

Straight Talk

Straight Talk, a 1992 rom-com helmed by Barnet Kellman, stars Dolly Parton and James Woods. Parton plays the role of Shirlee Kenyon, who is a dance instructor living in Arkansas. She gets fired from her job as she gives her clients advice rather than teaching them dance, which is followed by her convincing her husband to move with her to Chicago. He declines that and then belittles her, after which she decides to move on her own.

9 to 5

9 to 5 is a comedy film which was bankrolled by Bruce Gilbert, written by Patricia Resnick and helmed by Colin Higgins. The cast includes Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton, who play three working women. It is on number 74 on the American Film Institute's "100 Funniest Movies".

