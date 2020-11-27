'Anupamaa' Nov 27 Spoiler: Vanraj Belittles His Wife, Anupamaa Prepares Kids For Worst

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some intriguing drama. While the entire family lashes out at Vanraj for having an affair with Kavya, he gives it back to them with a befitting reply. In the previous Anupamaa episodes, Hasmukh and Leela curse themselves for having a son like Vanraj. While Leela apologises to Anupamaa, Hasmukh decides to stand strong with his daughter-in-law. Read on to know Anupamaa November 27 spoiler.

In the forthcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj demeans his wife and tells the family that he's ashamed of her and that she doesn't know anything about society and the importance of education. More so, he tells his parents that Anupamaa only knows to cook and doesn't know anything beyond that. She hasn't changed in the past 25 years and doesn't know to pronounce the word- 'sorry', he adds. When Vanraj goes on and on, Hasmukh pushes his son and faints. He urges Vanraj to leave the house as he can't stand the sight of him anymore.

Vanraj goes into the room and calls up Kavya. He informs her that his mother slapped him and his father doesn't want to see his face. Kavya consoles Vanraj and asks him to not get angry as he has BP issues. He goes on to talk about his kids and mentions that everyone's against him. He feels sad for Pakhi, his daughter, who had to see the ruckus in his house. Vanraj's hatred for Anupamaa crosses all boundaries. He decides to teach her a lesson.

Samar, Pakhi and Paristosh are heart-broken as they are scared to choose amongst their parents. They fear that the duo will soon get divorced and everything will come to an end. However, Anupamaa tells them that the relationship between Vanraj and her is over but the relationship with her kids isn't. She prepares them for the worst and asks them to stand strong. Anupamaa has made up her mind that she doesn't want to be a part of Vanraj's life. Hasmukh and Leela on the other hand, break down in tears.

