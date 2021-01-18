Justin Timberlake Confirms Having Second Son With Jessica Biel, Reveals Name

Earlier reports were doing the rounds that the singer-actor Justin Timberlake has welcomed a second child. In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he confirmed the same and revealed that he is now a father of two. He announced that he and wife Jessica Biel has welcomed a baby and also revealed his name. Here is a look at what he had to say about his baby.

Justin Timberlake confirms having a second child with Jessica Biel

The 39-year-old singer said that they have welcomed a baby boy in their family in a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He also revealed his name and said that his name is Phineas. The host Ellen DeGeneres was among the first few people outside of the family who knew about Justin Timberlake's baby. She revealed that while they were face timing once, Justin Timberlake asked her if she wanted to know a secret. Then Jessica Biel walked in and he put his hand on her stomach and said that he is having another baby.

Talking about his second son Justin Timberlake said that his name is Phineas and he is awesome and very cute. He also joked that nobody is sleeping but they are thrilled with the arrival of him. He also added that they could not be happier and are very grateful for his arrival. Here is a look at what he had to say about his baby.

Justin Timberlake's baby

.@JTimberlake told me the name of his new baby! Don’t miss the full interview on my show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/grBQ9sls0S — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2021

Justin Timberlake's children

According to a report by people.com, Justin Timberlake got married to Jessica Biel in 2012. The adorable couple welcomed their first child, son Silas in April 2015. He was also asked about parenting two children as compared to one. Justin Timberlake joked about it and said that they don’t see each other anymore and added that it is a lot of fun and Silas is also super excited.

It seems like things have been going smoothly for now as he added that Silas is also very much liking being an elder brother. He mentioned that Phineas can’t walk yet or chase his big brother yet so they will see what happens. In April 2018, Jessica Biel had talked about her thoughts on expanding her family to Entertainment Tonight. She had mentioned that it would be amazing to have a bigger family.

