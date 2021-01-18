Last Updated:

'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Star Anthony Mackie Hints 'very Different' MCU Phase 4

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' star Anthony Mackie teases new characters and different storylines in Marvel Studios Phase 4. Read to know more details.

Written By
Shakir Khan
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. It will be the second project in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Anthony Mackie is returning as Sam Wilson / Falcon, with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier. Now, Mackie revealed how the new MCU phase will be different.

Anthony Mackie teases as a 'very different' Marvel Studios phase 4

In a recent interview with ET Canada, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie explained how Marvel Studios Phase 4 will be unique from the previous phases. He said that this phase is “very different” than the first phase. The actor mentioned that there are a lot of interesting characters that Marvel is bringing to life and a lot of different things that will be happening that the audiences won’t expect. Mackie admitted that he is excited to see the viewers’ reactions to everything.

Anthony Mackie’s claim has hyped up the fans as he has been a part of the MCU for a long time. He debuted as Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The actor played a cameo role in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man. He reprised the character in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Wilson aka the Falcon has been in most major events in the MCU. He was handed over the shield by Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans) to take on the mantle in Marvel Studios Phase 4.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a miniseries created by Malcolm Spellman for Marvel. It takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The plot focuses on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. It is said that the series will show who is worthy of the shield and Captain America mantle.

Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl make a comeback as Sharon Carter and Baron Helmut Zemo. Wyatt Russell will make his MCU debut as John Walker, a militaristic successor to Captain America. Georges ST-Pierre, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Carl Lumbly, Noah Mills, and Danny Ramirez will also appear in the Marvel Studios Phase 4 series.

Malcolm Spell serves as the head writer, with Kari Skogland as the director. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to consist of six episodes with each having a run time of around 40 to 50 minutes. The series is currently scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 19, 2021.

 

 

First Published:
