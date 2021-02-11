Dominique Thorne Opens Up About Playing Marvel Studios' 'Ironheart'

The success of Marvel films all over the world has prompted the makers to bring other interesting characters from Marvel comics on screen. While some of the characters such as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, which were already a part of MCU got their own series, there are certain characters that have not been a part of MCU so far but will now be brought to screen – like Ironheart. Actor Dominique Thorne has been selected to play the lead role and has recently opened up about the same; here is what she said.

Dominique Thorne on playing the role of Ironheart

Dominique Thorne had recently given an interview to BlackFilmandTV.com to promote her other upcoming project, Judas and the Black Messiah. However, the news of her getting selected for the role of Ironheart was too big to not make a statement on it. Since the project has recently been announced, Dominique couldn't reveal much about it. After she was asked whether she was aware about the Marvel comics and films, she humorously replied by saying that her “mother might disown” her if she wasn’t. She, however, revealed that she had not heard of the character of Ironheart before she was approached for the role.

Coming soon to #DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/Y4FlkfkRzc — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Thorne then described the moment when she was selected for the role as “inspiring” and filled with “awe”, and to know that she had to “portray this woman” made her really excited. She further said that the story and plot of the venture, which is supposed to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, is supremely important for her. According to her, it is an opportunity for her to “empower and empathise” the people from her portrayal of this character.

Marvel Studios had announced her selection as Riri Williams, the name of the character of Ironheart. Her character will be different than the one of Tony Stark, who is responsible for the creation of the very first iron suit. The only resemblance that Riri has with Tony Stark, is her “genius” ability to create an advanced iron suit and use it for the good.

